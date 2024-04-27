Omar Bugiel hits hat-trick as Wimbledon sign off with big win over Walsall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Omar Bugiel hits hat-trick as Wimbledon sign off with big win over Walsall

By Press Association
Omar Bugiel hit a final-day hat-trick (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Omar Bugiel hit a final-day hat-trick (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)

AFC Wimbledon paid tribute to their recently deceased former manager Joe Kinnear with an emphatic 5-1 win over Walsall at Plough Lane on the final day of the season.

Kinnear, who passed away earlier this month after a battle with vascular dementia, was honoured by both sets of supporters with a minute’s applause before kick-off.

And with an energised Plough Lane in full swing, it did not take long for the hosts to open the scoring, with forward Omar Bugiel heading home from a Lee Brown cross after some lovely combination play down the left.

The scores were soon level however, with Anthony Hutchinson converting from the spot after a push on Mo Faal in the 25th minute.

Wimbledon restored their ascendancy just 10 minutes later, with Bugiel grabbing a second after yet another Brown cross, and the hosts did not look back.

Not long after the start of the second half, the Lebanese international would complete a hat-trick with a scrappy effort after some dismal Walsall defending.

Bugiel would turn provider just two minutes later, with his header volleyed home by Ronan Curtis before an own goal from Faal further compounded the Saddlers’ misery.

The victory cemented the Dons 10th-place finish in the table, with their opposition finishing in 11th.