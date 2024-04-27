Omar Bugiel hits hat-trick as Wimbledon sign off with big win over Walsall

AFC Wimbledon paid tribute to their recently deceased former manager Joe Kinnear with an emphatic 5-1 win over Walsall at Plough Lane on the final day of the season.

Kinnear, who passed away earlier this month after a battle with vascular dementia, was honoured by both sets of supporters with a minute’s applause before kick-off.

And with an energised Plough Lane in full swing, it did not take long for the hosts to open the scoring, with forward Omar Bugiel heading home from a Lee Brown cross after some lovely combination play down the left.

The scores were soon level however, with Anthony Hutchinson converting from the spot after a push on Mo Faal in the 25th minute.

Wimbledon restored their ascendancy just 10 minutes later, with Bugiel grabbing a second after yet another Brown cross, and the hosts did not look back.

Not long after the start of the second half, the Lebanese international would complete a hat-trick with a scrappy effort after some dismal Walsall defending.

Bugiel would turn provider just two minutes later, with his header volleyed home by Ronan Curtis before an own goal from Faal further compounded the Saddlers’ misery.

The victory cemented the Dons 10th-place finish in the table, with their opposition finishing in 11th.