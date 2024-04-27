Sheffield United relegated from Premier League following heavy loss at Newcastle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sheffield United relegated from Premier League following heavy loss at Newcastle

By Press Association
Sheffield United suffered relegation at St James’ Park (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Sheffield United suffered relegation at St James’ Park (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Sheffield United were relegated from the Premier League after surrendering an early lead to suffer a 5-1 thrashing at Newcastle.

Anel Ahmedhodzic’s fifth-minute opener at St James’ Park gave the beleaguered Blades hope of earning a stay of execution.

But Alexander Isak’s second-half brace, plus finishes from Bruno Guimaraes and Callum Wilson either side of a Ben Osborn own goal, inflicted a 25th defeat of a miserable season on the South Yorkshire club to boost the Magpies’ hopes of Europa League qualification.

Chris Wilder
Chris Wilder applauds Sheffield United fans following relegation (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Jurgen Klopp’s long Liverpool farewell is in danger of turning sour following a touchline row with Mohamed Salah during a 2-2 draw at West Ham, which hammered another dent into their fading title hopes.

Salah, surprisingly left out of the starting line-up, had a heated exchange with manager Klopp before coming off the bench after Michail Antonio’s 77th-minute equaliser.

Following Jarrod Bowen’s first-half header, the Reds hit back to lead at London Stadium thanks to Andy Robertson and Alphonse Areola’s comical own goal but Antonio’s leveller prevented them moving level with leaders Arsenal.

Manchester United’s disappointing season continued after Zeki Amdouni’s late penalty earned relegation-threatened Burnley a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag’s side looked to have scraped an unconvincing victory following Antony’s first Premier League goal of the season in the 79th minute.

But Amdouni converted from 12 yards with just three minutes to go after being clattered by goalkeeper Andre Onana to leave sixth-placed United only a point above Newcastle in the battle for Europe.

The result moved Burnley two points from safety, while fellow strugglers Luton remain a single point behind 17th-placed Nottingham Forest following a 2-1 loss at Wolves.

Goals in either half from Hwang Hee-chan and Toti Gomes put the hosts in control before Carlton Morris’ 10th league strike of the campaign set up a tense finale.

At Craven Cottage, Jeffrey Schlupp scored a stunning late leveller as Crystal Palace grabbed a 1-1 draw against London rivals Fulham.

Substitute Schlupp rifled home three minutes from time to cancel out Rodrigo Muniz’s 52nd-minute opener and maintain Palace’s impressive form under Oliver Glasner following three successive wins.