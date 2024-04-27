Kevin Nancekivell urges fans to aid Plymouth’s survival battle

Kevin Nancekivell believes Plymouth’s fans can make the difference after a 1-0 defeat against Millwall took their fight for Championship survival to the final day.

An uninspiring opening 45 minutes ended 0-0, and it looked like both sides had settled for a point until Lions captain Jake Cooper leapt at the far post and looped a header over Pilgrims goalkeeper Michael Cooper.

The result leaves The Pilgrims in 21st, one point clear of Birmingham in 22nd ahead of their season-defining clash against Hull at Home Park.

In contrast, Millwall are 16th in the league ahead of their final match against Swansea and can look forward to another season in the second tier.

“It is another mammoth game next week, we have been here before, we are going to need everybody on our side with us,” said Nancekivell.

“Our supporters have been fantastic every weekend of the season and we are going to need them more than ever on Saturday.

“We are going to need them all on Saturday if we are going to make Home Park as hostile as possible, and the lads can work as they did today and get a little bit more of an end product.

“I did not think there was much in the game, I thought we were competing, and it was end-to-end.

“They got the goal that mattered, and we could not find a finish to some of our play, so disappointed that we did not get any points but listen it is still in our hands, and we can go into the last game of the season knowing that.”

Millwall manager Neil Harris was delighted with a job well done after ensuring their survival in the Championship for another season.

He added: “I asked the players, can they perform at The Den?

“Everyone told us that they couldn’t when I took over, and that was my biggest challenge, and they have.

“I asked them today, when there is nothing to play for, can you go and do it of your own accord?

“Again, they did, it was important in many ways today.

“Plymouth got into a couple of dangerous areas, but in the second half, I thought they were very limited on that.

“Jake Cooper’s header was fantastic, that’s another one he owes me, I’ll have one more of him next and it was a great ball in.

“We were just a really good Millwall team again, playing at The Den, we were just a really good Millwall team in probably 13 games.

“I don’t look any further back than when I arrived, it was a difficult moment when I came in and my job was to stay in the division and unite the football club.

“We have achieved both.”