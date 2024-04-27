Ged Brannan hails 16-year-old Adam Fairclough after debut Morecambe goal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ged Brannan hails 16-year-old Adam Fairclough after debut Morecambe goal

By Press Association
Morecambe boss Ged Brannan was full of praise for Adam Fairclough after the 16-year-old scored a debut goal in the 3-3 draw at Swindon (Dave Kendall/PA)
Morecambe boss Ged Brannan was full of praise for Adam Fairclough after the 16-year-old scored a debut goal in the 3-3 draw at Swindon.

Fairclough put the visitors into a 2-1 lead but they needed a late Cameron Smith equaliser to earn a share of the spoils.

Charlie Austin netted a double for Swindon, who were heading for victory thanks to Williams Kokolo’s effort before Smith struck.

Brannan said: “It was outstanding, a great performance by the lads, for the first 25 minutes of the first half we looked the better team.

“Then we took our foot off the gas a little bit and they got back into it and in the end they could have won the game.

“It’s a dream come true for him [Fairclough], going and scoring and playing the way he played.

“He took a knock second half and had to come off which was a shame but he got a standing ovation from the fans. He’s going to have a good career.

“I knew we would get back into the game the way we played. And what a volley by Cam.”

The Robins went ahead after just five minutes when Sean McGurk whipped in a free-kick from the right on to the head of Austin to nod home.

But the lead didn’t last long as Smith put in a low ball that made it through to Joe Adams, whose shot took a big deflection to wrong-foot goalkeeper Jack Bycroft and crawl in.

Morecambe made it 2-1 six minutes later when Fairclough got in down the right and picked out Charlie Brown. His shot was blocked and flicked off his heel back to the 16-year-old to
score his first senior goal.

Austin was at the double in a crazy first half as Frazer Blake-Tracy darted into the middle and slipped through the 34-year-old to tuck beyond the goalkeeper.

After the break, substitute Dawson Devoy swung a cross in for Kokolo to power home but Smith levelled with a fierce strike four minutes from time.

Swindon boss Gavin Gunning was highly critical of his team’s defensive performance as they once again struggled to keep goals out.

He said: “I think that as a team we have shown a lack of defensive nous all season and that today just summed it up.

“[Conceding 99 goals across all competitions this season] is unacceptable and you know where you need to improve in recruitment and that is going to be key.

“I think that the goals which we conceded were a shambles.

“Anybody who was watching will know the first two goals are ridiculous, the third one was just unfortunate but the first two are dreadful.

“We were marking space and standing in the box not marking our man, you just can’t do that at any level.

“It was an end-of-season game and we were trying to get the kids minutes but obviously you want to win the game first and foremost.”