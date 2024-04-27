Danny Rohl applauds ‘big performance’ as win edges Sheff Wed closer to safety

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Danny Rohl applauds ‘big performance’ as win edges Sheff Wed closer to safety

By Press Association
Danny Rohl wants one last push from his players next weekend (John Walton/PA)
Danny Rohl wants one last push from his players next weekend (John Walton/PA)

Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl praised his side’s display after a vital 3-0 win over West Brom gave their Championship survival hopes a huge lift.

Goals from Anthony Musaba, Ike Ugbo and Josh Windass earned the result which leaves the Owls requiring just a point at Sunderland next weekend to be certain of staying in the second tier.

Rohl said: “It was a big performance from my team. I’m really proud of my team, beating a top-six team.

“We were playing against a strong side when you look at how they play and how they press. We were defending as a team and we defended our box towards the end as if it was 1-0. We wanted a clean sheet.

“From the last five games we have taken 11 points, which is an average of two points per game, which is not so bad. It’s a big improvement. The mind-set is right and it was outstanding for me today.

“I think since I arrived here, we have always talked about the process and the journey. This helps when you have bad results and it helps as well when you have good results.

“You see the table and we are still not over the line. We are not still safe. It means that for us we keep going and work hard next week. Then hopefully we can celebrate.

“I think we will go for three points. For me it is not a time to celebrate or be lazy. If we are lazy then we have a problem.”

West Brom remain in the play-off places but will need to book their top-six place on the last day of the season, and boss Carlos Corberan admitted he expected more of his players.

He said: “I think there were some moments of the game. In the first half it was equal. They didn’t create many chances and we didn’t create many chances.

“I think it’s clear that we didn’t compete at the level which was needed today to be able to pick up the result we wanted.

“It’s important now to analyse the reasons for that. We are one group of players and one group of staff members who will always take responsibility. You have to find the solutions on the back
of a result like this.

“The first goal for them was a goal where we cleared the first ball but they put it straight back in and scored. We have to manage those situations much better.

“We couldn’t use any of our opportunities to score. It’s important now to find the solutions.

“In football, the only important thing is how you finish after 46 matches. We know that we have to win the next game to achieve our objective.”