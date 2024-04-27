Blackburn disappointed after goalless draw with Coventry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Blackburn disappointed after goalless draw with Coventry

By Press Association
Blackburn Rovers’ Callum Brittain (left) and Coventry City’s Ellis Simms battle for the ball (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Blackburn Rovers' Callum Brittain (left) and Coventry City's Ellis Simms battle for the ball (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Keith Downing admitted Blackburn missed a great opportunity to secure Championship safety after drawing 0-0 with 10-man Coventry.

Blackburn’s assistant coach was speaking because John Eustace was sent to the stands in the second half for pushing Coventry’s Kasey Palmer.

After last week’s defeat to Sheffield Wednesday, Rovers certainly got a reaction and were unlucky not to win the game.

They will look at Sammie Szmodics’ early miss and, after Liam Kitching was sent off in the second half for hauling down Sam Gallagher, Rovers missed further chances through Tyrhys Dolan who struck the woodwork and several other players.

They could not force a winner and may need to get something out of a final day visit to promoted Leicester to seal survival.

Rovers have won one in the last 12 at home and, after Plymouth, Birmingham and Huddersfield all failed to win, Downing said the players were downbeat.

“I’m not going to lie to you, people have come in disappointed,” he said.

“They knew there weas a chance there to win the game but when you take a step back, it’s about the performance and you can only control that and that’s what we’ve got to look at this week.

“We’ll look at the opportunities that we had, we will work on it. We’ve just got to make sure that we’re positive because the performance was good.

“Coventry, I don’t know whether they were underestimated coming off the back of the week they’ve had, but they still carry a threat and they’re a good team. We restricted them for an hour to very few chances.”

“Overall (we’re) disappointed because obviously 30 attempts on goal and (we) couldn’t get that final touch which was elusive all afternoon.

“Credit to Coventry as well, there were 10 blocks in that, they put their bodies on the line. But we just needed that quality in the final third.”

Coventry’s play-off hopes are now officially over after a fourth successive game without victory in the league.

They have had a punishing week, physically and emotionally after FA Cup heartbreak last Sunday and losing to Hull on Wednesday.

Other than Liam Kelly hitting the post, they offered little but Mark Robins was pleased with the clean sheet.

He said: “I think with tired legs coming into it, the last thing you want is to go a man down.

“Unfortunately that’s what happened. We made some changes and one or two players ended up coming off.

“They needed a bit of a breather and for us it was a little bit flat, for obvious reasons. So from our point of view, to get a clean sheet is pleasing so for us now we’ve got to recover and go again on Tuesday.

“The game for us, we gave everything we possibly could do. There were some really good passages of play and we had probably one of the best moments of the game that hit the post and stayed out. But apart from that, not a great deal in it.

“Blackburn had plenty of the ball and they looked nervy but we couldn’t capitalise. We didn’t have the energy or the quality at times. We had a little bit of a lull in terms of the game but to get a clean sheet is what we needed.”