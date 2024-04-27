Grant McCann remains grounded despite guiding Doncaster to the play-offs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Grant McCann remains grounded despite guiding Doncaster to the play-offs

By Press Association
Grant McCann insists nothing has been achieved after Doncaster reached the League Two play-offs (Mike Egerton/PA)
Grant McCann is not getting ahead of himself after guiding Doncaster to the Sky Bet League Two play-offs.

The South Yorkshire side were held to a 2-2 draw by Gillingham after goalkeeper Thimothee Lo-Tutala was sent off early in the second half.

The point was enough to secure fifth place and means Rovers will face Crewe in the two-legged semi-finals.

“I’m really proud of our football club. Everyone associated with it from the owners to everyone who works around the training ground, the stadium, the fans, and obviously the ones who put the hard yards in and that’s the players.

“It’s a great day for us, but it’s only the first step. I said that to the players in the dressing room.

“I’m really proud of them. We’ve been written off this season many, many times. People were saying we aren’t good enough and things like that.

“We never once shied away from the fact that we can. I’m really pleased that we’ve managed to put ourselves in there.

“I think we’ve been outstanding for the last 30 or 31 games. I wouldn’t say it’s an achievement yet, the achievement would be getting promoted.

“We’ve done well to get to this point. We’ll keep our feet firmly on the ground and prepare for the play-off game when it comes.”

Up against middle-of-the-table Gillingham, Rovers took the lead through Joe Ironside on the half-hour.

Luke Molyneux doubled the visitors’ advantage with a fine strike before Lo-Tutala was shown a red card for handling the ball out of the area.

Timothee Dieng’s powerful strike found its way past substitute keeper Louis Jones to halve the deficit, before Josh Andrews’ tap-in went in off Doncaster defender Tom Anderson just a few minutes later to level proceedings.

The game filtered out to a draw as Gillingham ended the season in 12th place, six points adrift of the play-offs.

Gills boss Stephen Clemence issued a call to action to his players as thoughts already turn to next season.

He said: “I’m pleased we’ve come away with something, but I wanted to win the game. There were some things that had to be said in the second half.

“It’s always difficult for players when one team still has play-off ambitions, and one doesn’t. It’s a big test.

“The boys showed great character. I’ve challenged them for next season. We will try to get some help for the boys to improve the squad.

“Going forward we need a winning mentality, not lose, not draw. There has to be a big mentality shift for some of them if they want to have good careers.

“We could have won it in the end. But to come from two goals behind is well done.”