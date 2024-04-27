Atletico Madrid’s win marred by alleged racism of Bilbao forward Nico Williams

Atletico Madrid boosting their Champions League prospects at the expense of Athletic Bilbao was marred by claims of racism towards Nico Williams on Saturday evening.

The contest, which Atleti won 3-1 to go six points clear of fifth-placed Bilbao, was briefly halted after Williams drew attention to alleged racist sounds coming from the Estadio Civitas Metropolitano crowd.

Rodrigo Paul had put Atletico ahead after a quarter of an hour, but Williams equalised on the stroke of half-time at the same end where the alleged abuse occurred and he celebrated by pointing to his arm.

During half-time, Atletico said on X they are “against any act of racism or hatred” before Angel Correa and Unai Simon’s own goal made sure of victory for the hosts.

A LaLiga statement said: “There’s no place for racist or hateful behaviour in sport.

“LaLiga vehemently condemns any racist acts and will continue working to eradicate this inexcusable behaviour from our sport.”