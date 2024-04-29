Max Verstappen ‘will not be champion forever and should be celebrated’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Max Verstappen ‘will not be champion forever and should be celebrated’

By Press Association
Max Verstappen has dominated Formula One in recent times (Andy Wong/AP)
Max Verstappen has dominated Formula One in recent times (Andy Wong/AP)

Max Verstappen’s dominance of Formula One must be “celebrated and not chastised”, former team boss Otmar Szafnauer has said.

Red Bull’s Verstappen is on course to take his fourth world championship in as many seasons after winning four of the opening five rounds so far.

But speaking ahead of this weekend’s Miami Grand Prix, Szafnauer, who served as team principal at Aston Martin and Alpine, said: “You can’t get rid of Max. The sport has gone through this before. Max will not be champion forever, and it will change.

Max Verstappen has won four of the five races this season
Max Verstappen has won four of the five races this season (Andy Wong/AP)

“We have had Michael (Schumacher) and Lewis (Hamilton) dominating in the past, and we have to celebrate Max for his brilliance and not chastise him for winning all the time.”

There are fears within the sport that Verstappen’s stranglehold could drive F1’s new Netflix fanbase away.

However, American Szafnauer believes a fourth race in the United States – to follow Miami, Las Vegas and Austin – could be integral in preventing interest from waning.

He continued: “It is amazing what Netflix and the combination of three races in America has done over there.

“I have friends from Florida who are visiting and one of my friends’ friends said his daughter, who is 17, saw a picture of me recently and said, ‘wow, do you know him?’ And that is the Netflix effect. Without Netflix, she might not have known that Formula One existed.

“What we have to do is keep those fans interested. You don’t want to lose them, and if Max is winning all the time, will that happen?

“At the Canadian Grand Prix last year, the NFL commissioner Roger Goodell spoke to all the team principals. The thing he said is you have to capitalise, and keep the fans and grow it, and he is right.

“But how do you keep them and grow it? Maybe a fourth race in America. Make it a destination race in New York or the West Coast and it will work. Miami is a destination race. Vegas is, and Austin is, too. Can there be four races in the States? I think so.”

Szafnauer – speaking in his role as chairman of EventR, his newly-launched app that he believes is set to revolutionise the way sports teams manage the logistics of group travel to major events – also urged Red Bull team principal Christian Horner to retain the services of Sergio Perez who is out of contract at the end of the season.

Szafnauer, who worked with Perez at Force India and then Racing Point before the Mexican joined Red Bull in 2021, said: “I was asked on stage recently, ‘if you are Christian Horner, who would you replace Checo (Perez) with?’ And I replied saying, ‘knowing Checo as well as I do, I would replace Checo with Checo. I would keep him’.

“Let’s not forget, Max won his first championship, partly because of the circumstances, but partly because of Checo, too (when he held off Hamilton in Abu Dhabi). That is when he earned the nickname in Mexico as the ‘Minister of Defence’.

“He’s had some lows. But from what I can see this year, apart from a couple of races where I think he should have finished a bit higher, I think he’s doing it.”