A look at the Premier League contenders’ run-ins as Liverpool lose more ground

By Press Association
Pep Guardiola, left, and Mikel Arteta, right, might be left to contest the title alone after Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool suffered a bad week (Martin Rickett/Peter Byrne/Adam Davy/PA)
The Premier League title race looks like being down to two after Liverpool dropped more points in a 2-2 draw at West Ham on Saturday.

Both Arsenal and Manchester City won on Sunday to widen the gap, with the Gunners hanging on to beat rivals Tottenham 3-2 in one of their biggest tests, before City eased to a 2-0 win away to Nottingham Forest.

The results mean Liverpool sit five points off Arsenal with both sides having three games left to play, while City are sandwiched between, one point off the summit with a game in hand.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the top-flight run-in as the season enters its final stretch.

Arsenal (first, played 35, points 80, goal difference 57)

Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal – Premier League – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Arsenal celebrated a vital win away to rivals Tottenham that kept them at the top of the Premier League table (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Run-in: Bournemouth (h), Manchester United (a), Everton (h).

A north London derby win, particularly away from home, is always special, but Arsenal’s celebrations at Tottenham on Sunday showed that this one meant a little bit more – having been seen as the toughest of their remaining fixtures in the tight battle at the top.

They punished early mistakes to go into a 3-0 lead, but then had to hang on as Spurs fought back to 3-2 late on – limiting the benefits to their goal difference.

With two of their remaining three games at home, Arsenal have plenty of cause for optimism.

Manchester City (second, played 34, points 79, goal difference 50)

Nottingham Forest v Manchester City – Premier League – City Ground
Erling Haaland returned and scored as Manchester City won 2-0 at Nottingham Forest (Mike Egerton/PA)

Run-in: Wolves (h), Fulham (a), Tottenham (a), West Ham (h).

Arsenal’s win at Spurs piled the pressure on City ahead of their trip to Forest but Pep Guardiola’s men found a response against a side fighting for their Premier League lives.

After Thursday’s trip to Brighton, a 4-0 win, there was a sluggish start but City found a way, and there was also the welcome sight of Erling Haaland returning from injury and finding the net.

City will be asked to respond again this weekend with Arsenal hosting Bournemouth in Saturday’s lunchtime fixture before Wolves visit the Etihad at 5.30pm.

Liverpool (third, played 35, points 75, goal difference 41)

West Ham United v Liverpool – Premier League – London Stadium
Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side dropped points again as their title challenge fades (Adam Davy/PA)

Run-in: Tottenham (h), Aston Villa (a), Wolves (h).

It was a bad week for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool, who now appear to be out of the race barring a collapse from the top two.

Following on from a painful derby defeat against Everton, Liverpool went to West Ham and suffered more frustration in a 2-2 draw, unable to hold on to a 2-1 lead after coming from behind.

A clash between Klopp and Mohamed Salah as the latter prepared to come off the bench only added to the sense of frustration the Reds must be feeling, and it looks as though the wheels may have come off.