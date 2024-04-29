Bayern Munich ‘need tactics but also luck’ against Real Madrid – Thomas Tuchel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Bayern Munich ‘need tactics but also luck’ against Real Madrid – Thomas Tuchel

By Press Association
Thomas Tuchel encouraged his Bayern Munich players to play with freedom against Real Madrid (Nick Potts/PA)
Thomas Tuchel encouraged his Bayern Munich players to play with freedom against Real Madrid (Nick Potts/PA)

Thomas Tuchel said Bayern Munich will need luck if they are to overcome Real Madrid in their Champions League semi-final, as he encouraged his side to play with freedom in Tuesday’s first leg at the Allianz Arena.

It represents a last chance for the 50-year-old, who will leave the club at the end of the season, to bow out with silverware having lost the Bundesliga title to Bayer Leverkusen – the first time in 12 years they have not been crowned champions.

Bayern will assess the fitness of Konrad Laimer, Matthijs de Ligt and Dayot Upamecano ahead of the meeting with 14-time European champions Real – who moved to within one win of the La Liga title on Friday – whilst Jamal Musiala and Leroy Sane could also be doubts.

Tuchel promised his players will not be distracted by the “legend” of the side from the Spanish capital.

“Obviously we need tactics, but also some luck,” he said. “You can achieve a lot with tactics. The approach is the car, and the players drive it.

“We need to find a good balance and moments where we have solutions. The players also need freedom to bring it to life. But obviously we also need some luck in the game. We need to coax out that luck a bit as well.

“Against Real, you’re obviously also competing against the legend, the shirt. We’ll focus on content. Everyone’s looking forward to a great game.”

Bayern’s Harry Kane set a personal record during Saturday’s 2-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt, his two goals taking his tally for the season to 42, the most the 30-year-old has managed in a single campaign.

One striker Tuchel will be happy not to see in Munich is Karim Benzema, who left the Bernabeu for the Saudi Pro League last summer.

The France international scored four times across the tie when Real knocked out Tuchel’s Chelsea at the quarter-final stage two seasons ago, including the extra-time winner in Spain in a famous 5-4 aggregate win.

The manager noted a change in approach since Benzema’s departure, facilitated partly by the signing of top scorer Jude Bellingham.

“We faced Real twice with Chelsea, also previously with PSG and Dortmund,” he said. “The most notable difference from the last game with Chelsea is that Karim Benzema is gone. He was the focal point at the time.

“They’ve made up for that with a change of system. Many approaches are still similar but how they play has changed, also through Jude Bellingham. We need to find a good balance.”