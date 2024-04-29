Rafael Nadal says ‘I found a way to be through’ after latest success in Madrid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Rafael Nadal says ‘I found a way to be through’ after latest success in Madrid

By Press Association
Rafael Nadal claimed victory in front of a home crowd (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Rafael Nadal claimed victory in front of a home crowd (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Rafael Nadal battled into the fourth round of the Madrid Open with a hard-fought win over Argentina’s Pedro Cachin.

The 37-year-old is still playing within himself as he bids to build his fitness for the French Open next month.

He cruised through the first set but lost a scrappy second in a tie-break before eventually sealing a 6-1 6-7 (5) 6-3 victory in a little more than three hours.

Five-time winner Nadal, playing at his home tournament for probably the last time, said on Sky Sports: “I found a way to be through. In the third I was able to be more unpredictable and I think that changed the match.

“I’m enjoying the fact that I’m playing at home because it means everything to me and I’m trying my best to keep dreaming – and tomorrow is another day.”

Play was briefly halted in the first set  while a spectator required medical treatment, with Cachin rushing to the players’ fridge to send bottles of water into the stand.

When they resumed Nadal promptly secured a third break of serve to wrap up the set.

But Cachin began swinging at the start of the second and broke the Nadal serve twice to lead 4-1 and silence the sell-out Spanish crowd.

The 22-time grand slam champion upped the intensity and retrieved one break before saving two set points in a marathon 10th game to level the set at 5-5.

Cachin looked on the verge of forcing a decider with another break but once again he wilted and Nadal hit back, the old warrior spirit coming to the fore as he celebrated taking the set to a tie-break with four fist pumps.

Spain Tennis Madrid Open
Nadal had to rely on a third set to claim victory (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

But an audible groan went up from the crowd when Cachin brought up a set-point on the Nadal serve and passed the veteran to level the match.

However, Nadal secured a break at the start of the third and had to dig deep to ward off the threat of Cachin, who looked to assert himself in the decider.

Ultimately, Nadal’s quality shone through as he claimed victory to set up a fourth-round meeting with 22-year-old Czech Jiri Lehecka.

World number four Daniil Medvedev dropped the first set against American Sebastian Korda but hit back to win 5-7 7-6 (4) 6-3.

He will face Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan, who beat up-and-coming American Ben Shelton in three sets, in the last 16.

Briton Cameron Norrie exited in straight sets after a 2-6 4-6 defeat to Norway’s Casper Ruud.

Norrie struggled to find a foothold in the match, falling short in the first set by some margin before he showed his stubbornness in the second.

The South Africa-born player managed to level the second set at 4-4 with some clinical finishes in an attempt to claim a set of his own.


However, Ruud showed his quality late on, punishing Norrie’s mistakes before wrapping up the tie.

World number one Iga Swiatek looks in imperious form as she prepares to defend her Roland Garros title.

The 22-year-old from Poland steamrollered Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-1 6-0 in just over an hour.

Swiatek, who won 12 successive games and dropped only five points in the second set, will face Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia in the quarter-finals.

Coco Gauff, bidding to become world number two, lost to fellow American Madison Keys 6-7 (4) 6-4 4-6.