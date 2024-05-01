Two wrongly-awarded penalties in Hearts v Celtic game – independent review panel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two wrongly-awarded penalties in Hearts v Celtic game – independent review panel

By Press Association
There were two wrongly-awarded penalties in Hearts’ win over Celtic (Andrew Milligan/PA)
There were two wrongly-awarded penalties in Hearts’ win over Celtic (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Both teams were wrongly awarded penalties in Celtic’s controversial 2-0 defeat away to Hearts in March, according to an update published by the Scottish Football Association.

The independent review panel monitoring the performance of VAR in Scotland deemed that there were 10 errant decisions in the third round of cinch Premiership fixtures, between the first weekend of February and the weekend of April 13.

The number was a fall from the 13 discovered in the second round of games, although the make-up of the panel – featuring former players, managers and coaches, guided by experts on the Laws of the Game – changes at each meeting.

The match at Tynecastle on March 3 featured two of the 10 calls deemed to be incorrect, with Celtic’s spot-kick awarded after Yang Hyun-jun was tackled in the box by Alex Cochrane before Hearts were also given a penalty when a high ball fell on to the arm of Tomoki Iwata.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers was later handed a one-match touchline ban after lamenting “incompetent” officiating in the match, although the decision to send off Yang for a high challenge on Cochrane – which also riled the Hoops boss – was not on the list of errors released on Wednesday.

The penalty award to Hearts was the only incorrect call in a key incident that went against Celtic in the period concerned, while their title rivals Rangers had two go against them.

Zander Clark
Hearts goalkeeper Zander Clark appeals against referee Don Robertson’s decision to award Celtic a penalty (Andrew Milligan/PA)

It was deemed that Gers midfielder Dujon Sterling should not have been sent off in the home win over Aberdeen in February, while Philippe Clement’s side should not have had a penalty awarded against them for handball in their 2-1 victory away to Kilmarnock later that month.

Hibernian have retrospective reason for frustration after it was confirmed that they should have had a penalty for a foul by St Johnstone goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov on Emiliano Marcondes while their match at Easter Road on April 6 was goalless. Saints went on to win 2-1.

In addition, Hearts should not have been awarded the penalty that led to their equaliser in the 1-1 Edinburgh derby draw at home to Nick Montgomery’s side in late February. Hibs missed out on a place in the top six by a point.

St Mirren were worst affected by incorrect calls in the third quarter, with three decisions adjudged to have wrongly gone against them. James Bolton should not have been red-carded in their 2-0 home win over Dundee, while they should have been awarded penalties in their 1-1 draw away to Ross County and their 2-1 home defeat by Hearts last month.

Dujon Sterling
Rangers’ Dujon Sterling was wrongly sent off against Aberdeen (Steve Welsh/PA)

Hearts had three big calls go against them incorrectly in the previous round of fixtures, but this time they were the main beneficiaries with three decisions errantly going in their favour – at home to Hibs and Celtic and away to St Mirren.

The other incorrect call was the failure to award Motherwell a penalty for handball in their 1-0 home defeat by Aberdeen in March.