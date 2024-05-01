Sean Dyche does not think sales are inevitable amid Everton financial pressure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sean Dyche does not think sales are inevitable amid Everton financial pressure

By Press Association
Sean Dyche has guided Everton to safety amid financial turmoil (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Everton manager Sean Dyche does “not necessarily” believe he will have to sell players this summer to help the club with profitability and sustainability regulations.

The club have this season been deducted a total of eight points for two separate breaches accounting for the last four years and there remains a concern the problems could carry over into next season.

Having made a loss of £89.1million for the 2022-23 season – Premier League rules allow clubs to lose maximum of £105m over a three-year period – there is already talk of them having to make a big sale in the summer to offset any more issues.

With the proposed takeover of the club by 777 Partners still uncertain as it enters its eighth month, there is no clarity over what the financial position might be going forward.

Amadou Onana has been a standout for Everton this season (Peter Byrne/PA)

Midfielder Amadou Onana, who arrived from Lille in a £33m deal two years ago, defender Jarrad Branthwaite – a £1m signing from Carlisle in 2020 – and England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford represent the club’s most saleable assets but Dyche does not think it is inevitable one will have to go to balance the books.

“Not necessarily. There are obvious questions to be answered about the new ownership – possible new ownership might change things,” he said.

“There are a varied amount of things that have to go into the PSR, not just that scenario.”

The ongoing takeover saga continued to lurch from one problem to the next this week after 777 were late paying a £15m loan to cover April costs and the club reportedly called in a leading firm of restructuring and insolvency advisers to help manage their debts.

After securing their top-flight status at the weekend, Dyche would ordinarily have been wanting to ramp up plans for next season but he and the club remain in limbo.

“We are still waiting on more news. I met with the group once and that hasn’t changed,” he said.

“It’s out of my hands. I’m just waiting to see what the news brings. The powers that be here will be operating at that level.

“Kev (Thelwell, director of football), the staff, everyone is taking an open view because we’re not quite sure of the financial things, of course, which way it’s going to go.

“We’re looking at a broad view at what football offers you as regards to players, contract situations and all the rest that goes with it.

“That’s all we can do at the moment before narrowing down in the summer, which all teams have to do.

“It doesn’t change that much. Of course, it does if someone comes along and says: ‘Here’s an amount’.

“But most clubs at this stage of the season will be open-minded, planning on different scenarios and then as the season comes to a finish, start narrowing down to what you can proceed with. That’s what we’ll be doing.”