Roma boss Daniele De Rossi admits Bayer Leverkusen have the fear factor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Roma boss Daniele De Rossi admits Bayer Leverkusen have the fear factor

By Press Association
Roma coach Daniele De Rossi is wary of Bayer Leverkusen (Alessandro Garofalo/AP)
Roma coach Daniele De Rossi is wary of Bayer Leverkusen (Alessandro Garofalo/AP)

Daniele De Rossi admitted Roma “should fear everything” about Bayer Leverkusen ahead of the first leg of their Europa League semi-final.

While a Jose Mourinho-led Roma edged out Leverkusen at the exact same stage of the competition 12 months ago, the German side are an entirely different proposition under Xabi Alonso this season.

Leverkusen have already swept to the Bundesliga title, knocking giants Bayern Munich off their perch, and will be looking to extend their unbeaten competitive record this term to 47 matches on Thursday.

Ahead of Leverkusen’s trip to the Stadio Olimpico, De Rossi said: “We should fear everything about them, starting with the way they play. They play superb football and have had so many good results.

“There’s a lot for us to worry about and one thing we must be very respectful of is the fact they’re still unbeaten despite often having fallen behind in games.

“They’ve also often gone on to win matches after conceding an equaliser. Besides being a great team, they have this incredible belief and tenacity to keep chasing the game even when it might seem lost.

“That’s one of the things I fear about them but there are many others that are more technical than mental and that’s why I have so much respect for them.”

The Roma head coach also rejected any suggestion Leverkusen have had some fortune this season, adding at his pre-match press conference: “Luck is for people who go to casinos.”

Roma were one of the last teams to beat Leverkusen, whose hopes of reaching last year’s showpiece was dashed by Edoardo Bove’s goal in the Italian capital before a goalless draw in the return leg.

Alonso said at his press conference: “It’s important for us to be back here in the semi-final, the last time hurt. Now we have a second chance against Roma.

“They are a different team, they have changed a lot. We are awaiting an intense game.”