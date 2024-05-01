Advantage Borussia Dortmund after Champions League first-leg win over PSG

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Advantage Borussia Dortmund after Champions League first-leg win over PSG

By Press Association
Niclas Fullkrug struck for Dortmund (PA via DPA)
Niclas Fullkrug struck for Dortmund (PA via DPA)

Niclas Fullkrug’s stunning finish gave Borussia Dortmund the edge in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final against Paris St Germain.

Fullkrug pounced in the 35th minute to seal a 1-0 victory but an end-to-end clash at Signal Iduna Park could have been snatched by either team with chances arriving thick and fast in a furious second half.

Jadon Sancho, on loan from Manchester United, was the most dangerous player on the pitch and he gave left-back Nuno Mendes a torrid time while creating a host of Dortmund’s opportunities.

The 24-year-old was at the heart of the hosts’ brightest moments throughout a riveting contest, including launching the move that provided an early chance for Marcel Sabitzer.

But even Sancho’s enterprise was eclipsed by the world-class skills shown by Fullkrug as Dortmund surged into the lead.

Collecting a pinpoint long pass out of defence from Nico Schlotterbeck, Fullkrug controlled the ball with his right foot and then rifled it into the bottom of the net with his left.

It was an exquisite finish that marooned keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, but PSG were also exposed too easily by Fullkrug’s run and their problems deepened when centre-back Lucas Hernandez limped off.

Jadon Sancho
Jadon Sancho starred for Dortmund (Matthias Schrader/AP)

Fullkrug then teed up Sabitzer with a delicate touch but the Austrian midfielder was denied by Donnarumma.

PSG ended the first half without a single shot at goal and they came under renewed pressure soon after the interval following a surging run from Ian Maatsen, but Sancho was unable to make the most of his cross because of a slip.

What followed was the Parisians’ brightest spell of the match as the woodwork came to Dortmund’s rescue twice in quick succession, first denying Kylian Mbappe’s curling shot and then Achraf Hakimi from close range.

Borussia Dortmund fans
Borussia Dortmund fans were in full voice (PA via DPA)

Mbappe was then denied by keeper Gregor Kobel before Fabian Ruiz headed a great chance wide after being played in by Marquinhos.

Dortmund showed they were still a threat when Sancho glided around Mendes with ease and found Fullkrug with a brilliant pass only for the striker to shin his shot high over the crossbar.

Cries for a penalty after Fullkrug appeared to be shoved in the air by Mendes were ignored by referee Anthony Taylor and the next chance of a pulsating second half fell to Ousmane Dembele, who scuffed his strike.

Dembele then drilled a great chance over as Dortmund’s defence went to sleep and the drama continued when Sancho released Julian Brandt, but he made a mess of the shot.