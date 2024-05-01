You may be right – Ange Postecoglou bemused by set-piece questions for Spurs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
You may be right – Ange Postecoglou bemused by set-piece questions for Spurs

By Press Association
Tottenham struggled to deal with Arsenal’s set-piece prowess on Sunday (AP Photo/Kin Cheung/PA)
Ange Postecoglou remained defiant in the face of more debate over Tottenham’s set-piece issues and insisted they would not copy the “strategy” adopted by Arsenal.

Spurs have shipped 14 goals from set-pieces – excluding penalties – in the Premier League this season after they conceded twice from corners in Sunday’s 3-2 home loss to the Gunners.

Leaders Arsenal have become set-piece kings since Mikel Arteta recruited specialist coach Nicolas Jover and one of his tactics was to have Ben White attempt to dislodge the gloves of Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario.

Whether it worked or not can be disputed but what is clear is that Vicario has been targeted in recent months from corners and free-kicks after notable struggles against Manchester City and Everton earlier this year.

Quizzed on set-pieces again before Thursday’s trip to Chelsea, Postecoglou recalled the lyrics from ‘You May Be Right’ by the famous singer Billy Joel.

“I’ve answered this question and I don’t think it satisfies people, but no I don’t see it as an issue. It’s something that we work on along with everything in our game,” Postecoglou claimed.

“To quote Billy Joel, you may be right, I may be crazy, but it’s maybe a lunatic you’re looking for. I’m just not interested in it. I never have been.

“Enough of you (media) have done enough research on me to know this is not the first time I’ve been questioned about set-pieces in my coaching career. There is an underlying reason for that which I’m very, very comfortable with.

“Eventually I will create a team that has success and it won’t be because of working on set-pieces.”

On White’s interference of Vicario’s gloves, Postecoglou claimed: “It’s a strategy. You can label it, but it’s a strategy.

“I don’t take a lot of interest in that stuff, never have. I’m not casting judgement, but I just don’t really care. If people are going to think that’s going to give them an advantage or whatever, I just don’t worry about that stuff. I just try to focus on building teams that win things.

“I know it’s great theatre. Whether he’s trying to undo his glove, tickle his armpit, or whatever. I don’t care. I try to get my players not to worry about that stuff, not focus on that stuff. It’s not important.

“And if you want to go down that avenue, what’s he supposed to do. Turn around and throw a punch and knock him out or say, ‘please don’t touch me’. What does that do?

“Seriously, we’re not in the school yard. It’s never been where my focus lies.

“To be honest, if I saw one of my players do it I’d be saying, ‘mate, seriously? Get the ball and play some football’. That doesn’t mean it’s not a strategy that can’t be used, but I just don’t care about it.”

All eyes will be on how Spurs cope with set-pieces at Stamford Bridge but the fixture also conjures up memories of the dramatic clash between the teams at Tottenham in November.

The 4-1 defeat was the first league loss of Postecoglou’s tenure, although the score only tells half the story with the hosts reduced to nine men but being applauded off after the derby remained in the balance until stoppage time.

Postecoglou reflected: “The manner in which we played I think maybe gave people a small insight into what we’re trying to create here and the way we’re going about it and deal with challenges.

“Subsequent to that we’re still trying to do it the same way.

“We haven’t always succeeded but I think all the pain we’re going through this year is going to hold us in good stead.”

Despite recent inconsistencies, Tottenham have enjoyed a fine debut season under Postecoglou but opposite number Mauricio Pochettino is under scrutiny after Chelsea’s lavish spending.

“I think there is an avenue there (for success) but it’s not guaranteed and it certainly isn’t inevitable,” Postecoglou conceded.