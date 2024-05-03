Jens Lehmann acquires branding rights for Arsenal’s ‘Invincibles’

Former Arsenal goalkeeper Jens Lehmann has bought the branding rights to ‘the Invincibles’.

Lehmann completed the £30,000 purchase of the trademark used for the Gunners’ Premier League title winning season of 2003-04 ahead of its 20-year anniversary.

The German is now setting up a company which he says has the support of players involved in the only unbeaten season in the competition’s history, as well as its mastermind Arsene Wenger.

Arsenal players celebrate after winning the 2003-04 Premier League title while going unbeaten (Sean Dempsey/PA)

Arsenal were caught unawares by the move but Lehmann insists that with a documentary, overseas tour and match against a Manchester United legends side all possibilities, the intention is to donate any profit to charity.

“I had the idea because the name ‘Invincibles’ becomes more and more popular approaching the 20th anniversary,” he told the Daily Mail.

“Nobody had it, so I was looking into it. I was ready to get the branding rights for our group, so everybody who’s using it is violating our brand.

“The club were probably a little surprised because nobody thought about having the brand name registered. At least they know it’s now being controlled.

Jens Lehmann says he has the backing of former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger in setting up a company to represent ‘the Invincibles’ for their 20-year anniversary (Mike Egerton/PA)

“We have 28 players and 12 staff members, which includes the boss. The company has not been set up yet because we’re still preparing.

“There will be one or two events here very soon where we give something back to the people. Everybody will be a shareholder of the company.

“It’s easier to get all the members of our group in one company because you have costs and income created.

“The company gets the revenue and then hopefully everything is shared. If we have income, we are going to do something for a charity.”