Football rumours: At least two English clubs interested in Mason Greenwood

By Press Association
Mason Greenwood is attracting interest (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Mason Greenwood is attracting interest (Isabel Infantes/PA)

What the papers say

Mason Greenwood has attracted interest from at least two Premier League clubs but the Telegraph says the Manchester United striker, currently on loan at Getafe, is more likely to move to a club overseas. The 22-year-old has scored eight goals with six assists in 29 games for the Spanish club.

Brighton and Hove Albion v Manchester City – Premier League – American Express Stadium
Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva (Zac Goodwin/PA)

The Daily Mirror says Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva wants to have his future resolved by the end of the European Championship this year.

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has been given the money to find a new striker, midfielder and defender this summer, according to the Times.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Fulham v Crystal Palace – Premier League – Craven Cottage
Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Michael Olise: Football Transfers reports Aston Villa are confident they can beat a number of teams including Arsenal and Manchester United to the in-demand Crystal Palace winger. Olise has scored nine goals with four assists in 17 games for Palace this season.

Hakim Ziyech: The Chelsea winger is reportedly going to Galatasaray this summer after the 31-year-old spent the season on loan with the Turkish club, the Standard says.