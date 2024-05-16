Football rumours: Cristiano Ronaldo eager to see Bruno Fernandes join Al-Nassr

What the papers say

Talks are underway over Thomas Tuchel staying as Bayern Munich boss, according to the Daily Mail.

Cristiano Ronaldo is keen to see Bruno Fernandes join him at Al-Nassr at the end of the season, reports the Daily Mail.

Cristiano Ronaldo, left, wants Bruno Fernandes to join him in Saudi Arabia (Adam Davy/PA)

According to the Sun, Barcelona have identified Liverpool forward Luis Diaz as their top transfer target this summer.

A decision on Erik ten Hag‘s future at Manchester United will be made in the next fortnight, with the Sun that the likelihood he will keep his role is approximately 50-50.

Social media round-up

🚨 Aston Villa will have to cash in one of their prized assets this summer – despite their Champions League windfall with Jacob Ramsey emerging as a candidate to leave | @Neil_Moxley https://t.co/p1p6ouGcBR pic.twitter.com/IeUyjAn9IR — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) May 15, 2024

Man City have joined Arsenal and Man Utd in the race to sign Jeremie Frimpong, according to @HITCfootball 🇳🇱 The Bayer Leverkusen star spent nine years in City's academy 👶 pic.twitter.com/XYvXA0b2Rm — Football Transfers (@Transfersdotcom) May 15, 2024

Players to watch

Jean-Philippe Mateta: According to L’Equipe, Napoli has identified the Crystal Palace player as a potential replacement for striker Victor Osimhen.

Xavi Simons, right, could return to Barcelona on loan next season (Adam Davy/PA)

Xavi Simons: The Dutch midfielder is keen to return to Barcelona on loan this summer, writes the Mirror.

Benjamin Sesko: Arsenal look to be the club likely to sign RB Leipzig striker, TalkSport says.