Legal battle launched as Cafe 52 customers stage sit-in in support of ‘beloved terrace’

Owner Steve Bothwell is ready to take his fight to save his outdoor terrace from demolition to court.

By Denny Andonova
Cafe 52 outdoor terrace on the Green in Aberdeen.
Fearful Cafe 52 supporters gathered at the outdoor terrace to show the council how much they value the venue. Image: Jamie Ross/DC Thomson.

Cafe 52 owner Steve Bothwell has launched a legal battle to stop Aberdeen City Council bulldozing his long-standing outdoor seating area.

At the start of May, the local authority asked the businessman to remove the glazed pavillion and the shepherd’s hut beside it from the public space it stands on.

It came after a months-long fight to win planning permission for the structures so he could keep them on the city’s historic Green permanently.

Steve Bothwell, Cafe 52 proprietor, is threatening legal action against Aberdeen City Council. Image: Denny Andonova/DC Thomson
Steve Bothwell has launched legal action against Aberdeen City Council. Image: Denny Andonova/DC Thomson.

But just months after the Scottish Government approved it, city officials told him the area needs to be cleared to allow construction traffic to build the new £40 million market.

And Mr Bothwell was given until May 31 to voluntarily remove the outdoor terrace – or else, the council could dismantle it for him.

Cafe 52 owner ready to go to court over demolition row

Determined to stand his ground, the businessman embarked on a crusade to preserve his “wonderful” outdoor space and has now taken legal action against the decision.

This is backed with cash from supporters, who have so far donated more than £9,400 to cover the costs.

The target for the crowdfunder, labelled “Steve’s Fight for Justice”, is £100,000.

The Cafe 52 pavilion on the Green, from the edge of the Aberdeen market construction site. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
The Cafe 52 pavilion on the Green, from the edge of the Aberdeen market construction site. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.

Council officials refused to reveal any further details about what happens next amid the ongoing “legal process”.

However, the P&J understands there are no concrete plans for the demolition of the outdoor terrace at this time.

A spokesman added: “This is a matter between Aberdeen City Council and the business, and the council will not be commenting further.”

Council officials claim there is not enough space for lorries to pass through to the construction site of the new food and drink market. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson.

‘We are not going anywhere’

Dozens of customers packed the glazed pavillion yesterday morning in fear diggers might make a move – in spite of the council’s reassurances there were no such plans.

Wolfing down butteries and cups of coffee, long-time customers gathered to show how much they value the venue, which has been operating on the Green for decades.

Mr Bothwell received one greeting after another as he stood at the entrance of the pavillion earmarked for demolition.

The view of Cafe 52 into its leafy outdoor seating area in 2018. Image: Christ Sumner/DC Thomson
The view of Cafe 52 into its leafy outdoor seating area in 2018. Image: Christ Sumner/DC Thomson

He said: “All of these people are here because they love this place – it’s been here for years and they are ready to protect it.

“We have submitted a formal legal challenge and now wait for the council to respond.

“One thing is for sure though – we are not going anywhere.”

