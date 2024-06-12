Jail for digger driver who choked partner then hid in cupboard

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Jail for digger driver who choked partner then hid in cupboard

Alistair Reid was sentenced to 20 months imprisonment for the assaults and breaches of bail.

By Jenni Gee
Alistair Reid was jailed for assaulting his partner. Image: DC Thomson
Alistair Reid was jailed for assaulting his partner. Image: DC Thomson

A man who choked and hit his partner and then hid in a cupboard when police were called has been jailed.

Alistair Reid, 56, was subject to bail conditions not to contact the woman when he turned up at her Elgin home in December of 2022.

He also broke his bail conditions in the aftermath of his guilty plea – meaning he appeared via videolink from custody for sentencing at Inverness Sheriff Court having previously admitted two counts of assault as well as breaching his bail.

At the earlier hearing fiscal depute Susan Love told the court that a special bail condition relating to the woman had been imposed on July 14 2022.

On December 5 Reid had gone to the woman’s home and had been allowed in and allowed to stay.

But when the woman started drinking Reid was “angered” and began to shout and swear at her before assaulting her.

“The accused rolled over on top of her, pinning her to the bed by her arms and placing his hands around her neck and applying pressure,” Ms Love said.

‘Extremely afraid and frightened’

“She was able to breathe but was extremely afraid and frightened shouting at him to get off her.

“He did so, then struck her to the chest with his palm and punched her on the left side of her body causing her pain

“The accused eventually stopped the assault, got off her and apologised for his behaviour.”

After the assault Reid “rolled over and fell asleep”.

He stayed at the property until December 10, when he again became angry because the woman was drinking a bottle of wine.

On this occasion, he “slapped her to both sides of her face causing considerable pain and discomfort”.

Police were called and visited the home, where Reid was found hiding in a cupboard upstairs.

His victim was taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital suffering from soft tissue damage to the right side of her jaw along with injuries to her ribs, face and body.

‘Frustration and anger’ led to assaults

At the sentencing hearing defence agent Matthen O’Neill, for Reid, told the court his client struggled with expressing himself correctly, which led to frustration and anger.

He said: “Mr Reid apologises for the behaviour which was exhibited towards the complainer.”

Sheriff Gary Aitken told Reid, of Queens Road, Inverbervie: “You had no business being in the company of the complainer during December 2022 having been made subject to bail conditions to stay away from her – you chose to ignore that.

”You then committed a significant violent assault”

The sheriff said the second assault compounded matters, and noted that Reid also had a previous conviction for domestic assault

He sentenced Reid to 20 months in prison and ordered him not to approach or contact the woman in question for three years.

