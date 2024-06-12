Three people in court after Inverness knife incident

Three people have appeared in court following a knife incident in Inverness.

Officers were called to the Kessock Court area of the city around 7pm on Monday after a report of “people acting suspiciously.”

Police Scotland said a man and a woman were arrested on a weapons charge and a second man was held in connection with a road traffic offence.

All three people have now appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court.

Chloe Mackenzie, 26, from Ross-shire, and Jamie McArrick, 35, from Moray, are each accused of possessing a knife in a public place without reasonable excuse.

Daniel McLean, 43, from Tain, faced a charge of driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

All three made no plea, were committed for further examination and released on bail.