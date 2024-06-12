Crime & Courts Three people in court after Inverness knife incident Officers were called to the Kessock Court on Monday after a report of “people acting suspiciously.” By David Love June 12 2024, 10:40 am June 12 2024, 10:40 am Share Three people in court after Inverness knife incident Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/crime-courts/6499720/three-people-in-court-after-inverness-knife-incident/ Copy Link Officers were called to Kessock Court in the evening of Monday, June 10. Image: Google Maps Three people have appeared in court following a knife incident in Inverness. Officers were called to the Kessock Court area of the city around 7pm on Monday after a report of “people acting suspiciously.” Police Scotland said a man and a woman were arrested on a weapons charge and a second man was held in connection with a road traffic offence. All three people have now appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court. Chloe Mackenzie, 26, from Ross-shire, and Jamie McArrick, 35, from Moray, are each accused of possessing a knife in a public place without reasonable excuse. Daniel McLean, 43, from Tain, faced a charge of driving while unfit through drink or drugs. All three made no plea, were committed for further examination and released on bail.