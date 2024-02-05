CBI settles legal action with ousted boss Tony Danker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
CBI settles legal action with ousted boss Tony Danker

By Press Association
Tony Danker left the Confederation of British Industry in April last year following allegations about his behaviour (Jeff Overs/BBA/PA)
The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) has settled legal action brought by its former director-general who was fired last year following allegations about his behaviour.

The business group said it and Tony Danker have agreed an “undisclosed settlement” following his sacking from the post in April 2023.

Mr Danker’s sacking came after he faced allegations about his behaviour in the workplace.

The claims were reported in the Guardian, and later other, more serious, allegations against different CBI staff emerged. That led to the biggest crisis in the organisation’s history.

When dismissing Mr Danker from his post, the CBI said his conduct “fell short of that expected” of its boss.

It was not clear from the trade body’s statement what Mr Danker had included in his legal action.

The CBI said: “The CBI has today settled legal action brought against the organisation by Tony Danker after his dismissal in April 2023.

“The CBI board has agreed an undisclosed settlement with Mr Danker.

“The CBI board also reiterates that Mr Danker is not associated in any way with the historical allegations reported in the media concerning matters which pre-date his tenure at the CBI and rejects any such association.”

The allegations against CBI staff, which included two accusations of rape, pushed the group into a deep crisis.

Within hours of the second rape allegation being reported, dozens of the CBI’s biggest members suspended or withdrew their membership.

Meetings with ministers were also cancelled and the company said it was suspending all membership activities.

The extent of the damage to the group is evident in how it describes itself – a year ago it claimed to speak “on behalf of 190,000 businesses” but on Monday that figure was 170,000.

However, it has managed to stay afloat, despite predictions that the problems might be the end of it. During its crisis several rival organisations were established, hoping to become the next voice of British industry.

For now, as the country heads into what is likely to be an election year, the CBI has managed to steady the ship.