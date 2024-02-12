Tritax Big Box strikes takeover deal for UKCM to create £4bn warehouse giant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Tritax Big Box strikes takeover deal for UKCM to create £4bn warehouse giant

By Press Association
Warehouse giant Tritax Big Box has struck a deal to buy rival UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCM) for £924m (Chris Radburn/PA)
Warehouse giant Tritax Big Box has struck a deal to buy rival UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCM) for £924 million.

The combination of the two firms is set to make a real estate giant worth almost £4 billion.

It came after reports over the weekend by industry title React that Tritax Big Box had made an “indicative proposal” for an all-share merger between the London-listed rivals.

Tritax owns dozens of large warehouses, typically found near motorways, and has major tenants including Ocado, Amazon and B&Q.

UKCM, which is the much smaller of the two companies, has a portfolio investing in shopping centres, office buildings and distribution centres.

Bosses at Tritax said the deal will bring together a real estate portfolio worth around £6.3 billion focused on the logistics sector.

It said the deal will value UKCM at 71.1p per share, which Tritax said represents a 10.8% premium on its rival’s share price at the end of trading on Friday.

Tritax told shareholders the move will “bring together complementary logistics-oriented investment portfolios with a shared focus on resilient and growing income”.

It said it will also “enhance the overall customer offering through a high-quality logistics portfolio across a broader range of property sizes and tenant uses, from ‘Mega-Boxes’ to smaller, strategically located, logistics assets within key urban locations.”

Shares in UKCM lifted 4.7% in early trading on Monday, while Tritax was trading 2.1% lower.