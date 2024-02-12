In pictures: Kansas City Chiefs become back-to-back Super Bowl champions By Press Association February 12 2024, 9:26 am February 12 2024, 9:26 am Share In pictures: Kansas City Chiefs become back-to-back Super Bowl champions Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/news/world/6371231/in-pictures-kansas-city-chiefs-become-back-to-back-super-bowl-champions/ Copy Link Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy (George Walker IV/AP) The Kansas City Chiefs were crowned back-to-back Super Bowl champions after a 25-22 overtime win over the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas. Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the best images from the showpiece event. The scene was set at Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas (PA Wire) Taylor Swift (bottom row, third right) led some A-list stars watching the 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas (PA Wire) San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey celebrated a touchdown (George Walker IV/AP) Paul Rudd was in the stands for Super Bowl LVIII (PA Wire) Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes finished with 333 throwing yards, two touchdowns and 66 running yards (Charlie Riedel/AP) San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) missed a catch (George Walker IV/AP) Usher and Lil Jon performed during the half-time show (PA Wire) San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) threw for 255 yards with one touchdown (Tyler Kaufman/AP) The 49ers were leading by three in overtime (John Locher/AP) Patrick Mahomes (left) orchestrated the match-winning drive to end the game with a touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman Jr (right) (John Locher/AP) Three-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes labelled Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid (pictured) the “best of all time” after the win (Brynn Anderson/AP) Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrated with girlfriend Taylor Swift after the game (John Locher/AP) Mahomes was handed the MVP Award for the third time in his career (Ashley Landis/AP) Chiefs offensive tackle Wanya Morris celebrated on the pitch (John Locher/AP)