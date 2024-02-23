Santander to offer 95% mortgages on new-build homes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Santander to offer 95% mortgages on new-build homes

By Press Association
Santander will offer 5% deposit mortgages on new-build homes from Tuesday (Laura Lean/PA)
Santander will offer 5% deposit mortgages on new-build homes from Tuesday.

Currently, the lender requires at least a 15% deposit for new-build houses and 20% for new-build flats.

The new lower 5% deposit requirement will apply to both new-build houses and flats.

Customers buying a new-build home with a 5% deposit will be able to select from the bank’s current range of five-year fixed-rate products.

Graham Sellar, head of development, mortgages said: “We know that saving for a deposit is one of the biggest hurdles for aspiring homeowners, especially for those juggling rental payments against trying to save.”

David O’Leary, executive director at the Home Builders Federation said: “Santander’s introduction of 95% mortgages for new-build homes is extremely welcome.

“Most of us recognise that there is a shortage of homes and it’s becoming harder for younger households to step into homeownership.”

Santander was one of several lenders to raise some mortgage rates this week, citing wider market conditions, including swap rates, which lenders use to price their loans, as an issue.

HSBC UK increased some of its mortgage rates on Friday, across its homeowner and buy-to-let range.

An HSBC UK spokesperson said: “We’re firmly focused on supporting customers to move onto or up the property ladder or renew their mortgage with us.

“There are several factors that are taken into account when setting mortgage rates, including swap rates which have increased and like other providers, we have had to reflect that in our mortgage rates.

“As a result, there have been increases to our residential mortgages. We continue to keep our rates under review.”

According to financial information website Moneyfacts, the average two-year fixed residential mortgage rate on the market on Friday was 5.74%, up from an average rate of 5.72% on Thursday.

The average five-year fixed residential mortgage rate on the market was 5.31%, up from an average rate of 5.30% on Thursday.