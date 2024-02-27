Ryanair agrees deal with On the Beach as it draws line under bookings feud

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business

Ryanair agrees deal with On the Beach as it draws line under bookings feud

By Press Association
Ryanair has agreed to a deal with On the Beach to offer its flights on the holiday platform (Brian Lawless/PA)
Ryanair has agreed to a deal with On the Beach to list its flights on the holiday platform, drawing a line under a feud between the two travel companies.

Shares in On the Beach jumped by 13% on Tuesday morning after the low-cost airline announced the partnership.

Ryanair has been in dispute with online booking sites it brands at “pirates” for selling its flights without permission, ripping off customers and including hidden mark-ups.

There is also an issue with passengers’ contact details not being passed on, making it difficult to provide travel updates and process refunds.

The Irish airline has highlighted companies such as Trip.com and lastminute.com, and also last year accused On the Beach for “knowingly and deliberately overcharging unsuspecting consumers” for Ryanair flights.

On the Beach has denied the claims and accused the company of blocking market competition by stopping passengers booking through online travel agents.

But on Tuesday, Ryanair said the deal with On the Beach guarantees that consumers will not be overcharged when making a booking through the site.

Ryanair’s marketing, digital and communications director Dara Brady said: “On the Beach customers can now book Ryanair flights, seats, and bags as part of their holiday package with the guarantee that they will have full price transparency of Ryanair products (without any overcharges or hidden mark-ups), and that they will receive any information regarding their flight directly from Ryanair as well as having direct access to their booking through their myRyanair account.”

On the Beach’s chief executive Shaun Morton described the partnership as “transformational”, adding: “Importantly, this agreement enables both parties to move on from outstanding litigation and we look forward to working closely with our new partner.”

On the Beach Group dubbed the deal with Ryanair which will allow the company to sell its flights ‘transformational’ (Alamy/ PA)

In a High Court battle last year, three companies in the On the Beach Group were awarded £2 million in damages after suing Ryanair.

The online travel agents claimed it was what they were owed for having to refund package holiday customers in cases where Ryanair cancelled or made major changes to flights.

Ryanair has also agreed to partnerships with travel groups Tui, loveholidays and Kiwi.com to sell its flights in recent months.

Mr Brady has previously said the company is happy to work with online travel agents provided they “play by our rules”.

Ryanair also cautioned last month that its profit for the year could be impacted by the removal of its flights from some booking sites.