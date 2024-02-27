Aldi loses appeal against High Court ruling over Christmas gin bottles design

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aldi loses appeal against High Court ruling over Christmas gin bottles design

By Press Association
Marks & Spencer said their light-up gin bottle (left) was similar to Aldi’s version (right) (Stobbs IP Limited/PA)
Aldi has lost an appeal against a High Court ruling which found it had copied the design of Marks & Spencer’s light-up Christmas gin bottles.

A judge ruled in January last year that the German supermarket chain had infringed the design of its rival’s product.

Judge Richard Hacon said there were “striking” similarities which would be “significant” to shoppers, stating that the differences pointed out by Aldi were “relatively minor”.

Aldi took the case to the Court of Appeal but in a ruling on Tuesday, Lord Justice Arnold, Lord Justice Moylan and Lord Justice Lewison dismissed the appeal, unanimously agreeing that Judge Hacon was “fully entitled” to make his decision.

Lord Justice Arnold said: “He made no error of principle in comparing the overall impressions of the Aldi products with those of the registered designs, and his conclusion was one that he was fully entitled to reach.”

M&S introduced a new line of Christmas gin products in 2020, with Aldi launching its own product line the following year.

But M&S took legal action after claiming that Aldi’s gold flake clementine and blackberry gin products were “strikingly similar” to its own.

Aldi had denied the allegations but Judge Hacon found that their products were similar to that of M&S in five ways, including the “identical” bottle shape, the background “winter scene” and the light integrated into the bottles.

Following Tuesday’s ruling, an M&S spokesperson said: “We love to innovate for our customers and we’re proud of our suppliers who help us bring exciting new products to market every year.

“That’s why we take intellectual property seriously and will always defend our rights against infringement – companies that seek to copy rather than innovate harm hundreds of small suppliers who have invested in innovation to grow their business.”

An Aldi spokesperson said: “We are disappointed with this judgment and are considering our position, as we still believe there is no merit in the case put forward by M&S.

“We will continue to innovate and develop exciting, high-quality products for our customers.”