Motorbike thief rode through Aberdeen park to escape police chase

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Motorbike thief rode through Aberdeen park to escape police chase

Connor Tough, along with two friends, stole two bikes and tried to steal a further two motorcycles in the space of just a few days.

By Danny McKay
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.

A prolific motorcycle thief rode through an Aberdeen park to avoid being captured by officers during a police chase through the city.

Connor Tough, along with two friends, stole two bikes and attempted to take a further two motorcycles in the space of just days.

The 22-year-old even took a hammer to one of the vehicles to break off the lock.

When Tough was caught speeding on one of the stolen bikes by the police, he fled through a park, where the officers’ police car was unable to follow him.

Fiscal depute Jane Spark told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the first incident happened at 1.26am on June 19 2022 when Tough and two other males stole a Kawasaki from outside an address at the city’s Foresterhill Court.

Sentence a direct alternative to custody

The bike had been left secured with a chain lock but the trio were captured by a CCTV camera pushing the bike along Burnside Gardens, leaving it outside an address where it was later recovered.

Tough and his accomplices also targeted a Zonte motorbike on Donbank Terrace during their crime spree.

At 3.30am, the trio were again captured on surveillance footage trying – but failing – to break the steering lock on the bike.

Around 11.30pm on June 22 2022, the owner of a Yamaha bike heard banging from outside his home in Bonnyview Drive.

His son looked outside and saw Tough and two others striking the bike with a hammer.

He ran outside to confront the group who immediately fled on two other motorbikes.

In the early hours of June 23 2022, Tough stole a Yamaha bike from outside a property on Westray Road, despite it having been secured with a disc and chain lock around the front wheel.

Police on patrol along Westburn Drive then spotted him driving the bike with a passenger riding pillion.

They followed the bike onto Ashgrove Road West and then Cornhill Terrace, before turning onto Beechwood Road.

As the bike was travelling at “excessive speed”, the officers activated their blue lights to signal for the pair to pull over.

Social work report contained ‘six-page rant’

However, Tough failed to stop and instead drove over a grassy area into and through Cornhill Park where he was soon lost to view.

But Tough and his passenger were traced and apprehended shortly after and the bike was recovered from underneath a cover at Heathryfold Circle.

Tough, of Tawny Close, Thrapston, Northamptonshire, pled guilty to two charges of theft of a vehicle, two of attempted theft of a vehicle, careless driving, and driving without a licence or insurance.

Defence agent Iain Hingston said his client was just 20 years old at the time of the offences, which were almost two years ago.

He said a court-ordered social work report on his client was “extremely positive”.

However, he added that the report also went into a “six-page rant” about things that had “absolutely nothing to do with these matters”.

Sheriff Ian Duguid KC ordered Tough to be supervised for 18 months and to complete 180 hours of unpaid work as a direct alternative to custody.

He also banned him from driving for six months.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Mentally unwell man went into stranger's garden and flashed girls
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Knifeman attacked man giving CPR to dying friend in Aberdeen
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Paedophile NHS worker caught after messaging 'teenager' undercover cop
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Brothers deny using hammer and machete in Aberdeen murder bid
Aberdeen mum and son who were caught with amphetamine in their freezer
Aberdeen mum and son in the dock after amphetamine found in freezer
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
'Lonely' Fraserburgh man bombarded ex with daily calls and 66 emails
Inverness Sheriff Court
Jealous boyfriend threatened social media post claiming partner had STI
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Trial date set for man who denies sinking fishing boat near Fraserburgh
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Highland army sergeant abducted and robbed partner in Aberdeen night out
The High Court in Edinburgh.
Jail for drug trafficking rapist who preyed on Inverness teenagers