Miners’ Strike should ‘never be forgotten’, says mineworker 40 years on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Miners’ Strike should ‘never be forgotten’, says mineworker 40 years on

By Press Association
Mine Director Shaun McLoughlin at the National Coalmining Museum, in the former site of Caphouse Colliery in Wakefield, West Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)
Mine Director Shaun McLoughlin at the National Coalmining Museum, in the former site of Caphouse Colliery in Wakefield, West Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)

It never crossed Shaun McLoughlin’s mind that the strike would last for a year when he walked out with thousands of other mineworkers in March 1984.

Mr McLoughlin was 22, had been working in the industry for five years, just got married and done what he had been advised, bought a house with the biggest mortgage he could afford.

When he signed up to work at the pit at the age of 16, following his dad and older brother, he was told it was a “job for life”.

The National Coal Mining Museum’s mine director, Shaun McLoughlin, was a newly married 22-year-old when the strike began in March 1984 (Danny Lawson/PA)

But, even though he was working as a mining craft apprentice at one of the most modern pits in Europe, Kellingley, near Selby, the mood had changed by 1984 to one of fear for the future of every colliery.

It was the announcement of plans to close 20 pits which appeared to confirm the miners’ worst fears and provoked the year-long walkout.

Mr McLoughlin, now 62, told the PA news agency: “The mood was really bitter about the pit closure programmes.

“Even at Kellingley, miners didn’t feel safe.

“I was always worried the pit was going to close.”

He said Kellingley’s miners were solid when the strike was called.

“The mood was that everybody would stick together.

“I think everyone thought it was going to be another 1974 and we’d win the strike.”

Asked if he ever thought he would be out for a year, he said: “No. We never thought that at all when we came out on strike.

“We thought something like eight weeks, 12 weeks something like that. We thought we’d have won and have been back at work.”

Mr McLoughlin said it eventually dawned on him the “writing was on the wall” when it became clear there was no unity across the country, with the Nottinghamshire miners working on, and that Margaret Thatcher’s government had stockpiled huge amounts of coal.

Shaun McLoughlin is now the mine director at the National Coal Mining Museum,  which is located at the former Caphouse Colliery, in Wakefield (Danny Lawson/PA)

He said: “That was a big disappointment for all the Yorkshire lads.

“There’s an old saying in mining that unity is strength and we got let down, basically.

“But that’s history now, isn’t it?”

He said: “When you look back now, they’d been preparing for quite a while had the government, stockpiling coal.

“They chose a time and they provoked the NUM (National Union of Mineworkers) into this action.

“It was never going to be a quick victory.

“They’d planned it well.”

Mr McLoughlin, who first went down the pit in 1977 aged 16, ended up as the mine manager at Kellingley when it was the last deep coal mine in the UK to close, in 2015.

He now works as mine director at the National Coal Mining Museum, which is at the former Caphouse Colliery, and the only place in England where visitors can still go down a pit.

He was living in the pit community of Townville, near Castleford, at the time of the strike.

“I was 22,” he said.

“I’d just got married the year before.

“I’d bought a house and, like many people at the time, you took as big a mortgage as you could afford.

“Kellingley was paying decent wages so, obviously, when the strike came along it was a big shock.”

Mr McLoughlin said his brother was a miner who was married with a mortgage, as was his father-in-law and three brothers-in-law.

Fortunately, he said, his father was a mine official who was still being paid and was able to help-out his extended family.

And Mr McLoughlin managed to pick up some work on building sites.

But he was still left thousands of pounds in debt and later found his building society had added on 10 years to his mortgage term to compensation for the strike freeze.

He said: “It was a struggle. The house I bought had coal-fired central heating. We had no immersion heater. I remember that vividly.

“So, you had no hot water unless you were running your fire. The bit of coal I’d got you just tried to keep it to get your bit of hot water.

“They were tough times.”

Mr McLoughlin said a spate of recent documentaries on the strike had rekindled memories.

He said: “It brings it all back just how brutal it was.

“You can’t condone the throwing of the stones and bottles and everything but you also can’t condone the police action as well.

“The way they dealt with it, it was shocking and I’m sure, in this day and age, it wouldn’t be allowed to go uninvestigated.”

Mr McLoughlin said the mood was sombre when the decision was made to end the strike in March 1985.

He said: “Everybody had had enough because it caused so much animosity within families and everything.

“Brothers were against brother.

“I’ve known people who ended up splitting up with wives and partners during the strike because partners could take any more, because it was that hard.”

Mr McLoughlin said: “It should definitely be remembered.

“It’s a piece of history.

“It’s something that happened and it should never be forgotten.

“Basically, it should never happen again.

“People going 12 months without wages and that kind of stress and anxiety on families should never happen again.”

He said: “The pit villages have gone.

“You just see the deprivation now in the mining villages.

“In Castleford, every shop is a charity shop.

“It used to be a real thriving place.”