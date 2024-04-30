Knifeman attacked man giving CPR to dying friend in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Knifeman attacked man giving CPR to dying friend in Aberdeen

Dean MacLennan was sent to prison after the sheriff rejected a social worker's "polite request" to allow the violent thug to avoid jail time following his frenzied knife attack.

By Danny McKay
Dean MacLennan. Image: DC Thomson
Dean MacLennan. Image: DC Thomson

A thug repeatedly struck a man in the head with a knife as he desperately tried to save his unresponsive friend’s life.

Dean MacLennan was drinking with a group of people including James Williams and Barry Dyker at an address on Seaton Walk, Aberdeen, before the incident happened.

During the evening, Mr Dyker, 45, became unresponsive and Mr Williams frantically tried to revive the man by administering first aid.

But as he was on the ground carrying out chest compressions, he felt a blow to the top of his head and turned to see MacLennan standing over him with a knife.

MacLennan, 30, repeatedly struck Mr Williams with the knife until the blade snapped and his victim had blood pouring from his head.

Barry Dyker was found dead in Seaton. Images: DC Thomson

Tragically, Mr Dyker, who Mr Williams had been trying to save, passed away. Police later established there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

Fiscal depute Jane Spark told Aberdeen Sheriff Court that MacLennan arrived at the address and joined the group drinking around 2pm on Monday August 28 last year.

Ms Spark said: “The witnesses were of the opinion the accused was already under the influence of alcohol due to both his speech and demeanour.

“Shortly after the accused’s arrival, the complainer went to sleep in one of the bedrooms.”

Around 8.30pm, Mr Williams was woken by the sound of others in the group screaming and shouting for help from the living room.

He rushed through and observed Mr Dyker lying on the sofa appearing to be deceased.

Mr Williams moved Mr Dyker onto the floor and began cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

Knife snapped during vicious attack

Ms Spark told the court MacLennan was then heard to say: “Whatever happened to Barry happened to Barry. It’s his own fault.”

Mr Williams took exception to this and MacLennan was asked to leave, replying: “I’m gonna need a big boy to get me out of this house.”

Believing a fight was going to take place, the other members of the group left.

Ms Spark said: “Whilst on the ground providing chest compressions, the complainer felt something strike him to the head.

“The complainer turned his head and looked up to see the accused standing over him.

“The accused then struck the complainer twice to the left side of his head and then immediately felt blood trickle down the back of his head and neck.

“The complainer then felt a further strike to his head and realised at this point the accused was using a knife.

“The complainer then saw the blade of the knife snap and fall to the ground.”

The knife was estimated to have had a three-inch blade.

MacLennan then began repeatedly punching and kicking Mr Williams’ head, causing him to fall to the ground.

When Mr Williams got back to his feet, the pair struggled and he managed to push MacLennan away.

MacLennan threatened to throw acid in the faces of a police officer, his partner and his child

Eventually, MacLennan left and was traced nearby by the police and found to have blood on his clothing.

He was arrested and, while being booked into custody, unleashed a torrent of homophobic and threatening abuse towards the officers.

MacLennan called them “rent boys” and told one constable he would remember him and throw acid in the faces of him, his partner and his child, describing how his face would “sizzle”.

He also referred to officers as “f****ts”, “p***s” and “paedophiles”.

Mr Williams was not traced until August 30 but had “visible injuries to his head”.

James WIlliams
James Williams was initially reported missing following the incident. Image: Police Scotland

He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he was found to have suffered a fracture to his jaw as well as injuries to his nose, right shoulder blade and the top of his head.

MacLennan, a prisoner at HMP Grampian in Peterhead, pled guilty to assault to severe injury and danger of life and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Defence agent David Sutherland said his client had known Mr Dyker for “many, many years”, but stressed his death was “nothing to do with my client whatsoever”.

He also disputed that MacLennan had made the remark narrated about Mr Dyker, adding that Mr Williams himself had an “extensive record for violence”.

The solicitor said MacLennan also suffered injuries in the course of what witnesses called a “fight” between the two men.

Mr Sutherland said a court-ordered social work report concluded with a “polite request” that MacLennan be given a community sentence instead of imprisonment.

Sheriff rejects social worker’s ‘polite request’ for accused to be spared jail

Sheriff Ian Duguid KC told MacLennan: “I have viewed what’s described as a ‘polite request’ by the social worker to impose a community payback order.

“Notwithstanding the complainer’s record, this is a crime of assault which involved the use of a knife. There’s a significant injury inflicted here.

“The use of a knife cannot be marked without a period of imprisonment bearing in mind your record.”

He ordered MacLennan to be jailed for two years, backdated to August 31 when he was first remanded, and imposed a 12-month supervised release order.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

Dean MacLennan. Image: DC Thomson
Paedophile NHS worker caught after messaging 'teenager' undercover cop
Dean MacLennan. Image: DC Thomson
Brothers deny using hammer and machete in Aberdeen murder bid
Aberdeen mum and son who were caught with amphetamine in their freezer
Aberdeen mum and son in the dock after amphetamine found in freezer
Dean MacLennan. Image: DC Thomson
'Lonely' Fraserburgh man bombarded ex with daily calls and 66 emails
Inverness Sheriff Court
Jealous boyfriend threatened social media post claiming partner had STI
Dean MacLennan. Image: DC Thomson
Trial date set for man who denies sinking fishing boat near Fraserburgh
Dean MacLennan. Image: DC Thomson
Highland army sergeant abducted and robbed partner in Aberdeen night out
The High Court in Edinburgh.
Jail for drug trafficking rapist who preyed on Inverness teenagers
Dean MacLennan. Image: DC Thomson
Painter and decorator forced to compensate customer he defrauded
Dean MacLennan. Image: DC Thomson
Violent Grindr date sentenced for attacking autistic man