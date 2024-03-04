Aviva returns to Lloyd’s of London after more than 20 years following £242m deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Aviva returns to Lloyd’s of London after more than 20 years following £242m deal

By Press Association
Insurance giant Aviva has struck a £242 million deal that will see it return to the Lloyd’s of London specialist insurance market for the first time in more than two decades (Philip Toscano/PA)
Insurance giant Aviva has struck a £242 million deal that will see it return to the Lloyd’s of London specialist insurance market for the first time in more than two decades (Philip Toscano/PA)

Insurer Aviva has struck a £242 million deal that will see it return to the Lloyd’s of London specialist insurance market for the first time in more than two decades.

Aviva has agreed to buy Probitas, which provides insurance ranging from professional liability to property catastrophe cover, to boost its global corporate and speciality business.

The deal will see Aviva take on the rights to Syndicate 1492, one of the underwriting units in the Lloyd’s of London, giving the company a route back into the insurance market.

Aviva, then known as Norwich Union, exited the Lloyd’s market in 2000 after the group merged with CGU, with management at the time saying the business wanted to shift its strategy towards insurance in personal lines and for small businesses.

Amanda Blanc, chief executive at Aviva, said the firm’s presence in the Lloyd’s market “opens up new opportunities to accelerate growth in our capital-light general insurance business”.

The group added: “The Lloyd’s market represents a major source of untapped growth for Aviva, offering access to significant in-appetite premium volumes, international licences and broader distribution networks.

“Given Probitas’s focus on speciality lines, the transaction represents a unique opportunity for Aviva to enter the Lloyd’s market via a business that is well-aligned with Aviva’s strategy in terms of product, geography and risk profile.”

Probitas will keep its management team and brand after the deal, with Aviva saying it plans to pump in extra capital to the unit.

Ash Bathia, chief executive of Probitas, said: “It was important to find a partner with the financial strength and commitment to enable Probitas to optimise its potential and ambition to significantly scale up and diversify the business and take advantage of a unique opportunity to build one of the most successful and profitable franchises in the Lloyd’s market.

“I am convinced that Aviva is an ideal partner.”

Probitas reported a gross written premium of £288 million last year and has grown this performance measure by more than a fifth (21%) every year since 2019.

The deal is set to close in mid-2024.

Jefferies analysts said they were “pleasantly surprised by how good a strategic fit it is for the group”.

They said: “With 28% of premiums coming from the UK and a further 19% coming from Canada, nearly half of the business is well aligned to Aviva’s existing footprint.

“As well as raising the prospect of synergies, this also gives Aviva the ability to offer cover to clients directly, or via Lloyd’s paper.”

It follows a raft of recent acquisitions for Aviva, including the deal last November to buy Canadian vehicle insurer Optiom O2 for about £100 million, while it also last year splashed out £460 million to buy AIG’s UK protection business for about £460 million.

Before this, Aviva had been scaling back its business for years under a plan led by Ms Blanc to focus on three key markets: the UK, Ireland and Canada.