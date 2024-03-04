Fixed mortgage fees have climbed over past year, website finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fixed mortgage fees have climbed over past year, website finds

By Press Association
The average fee for a fixed-rate mortgage has been rising, Moneyfactscompare.co.uk said (Joe Giddens/PA)
The average fixed-rate mortgage fee has increased, while a shrinking proportion of deals are offering perks such as free legal fees or cashback, according to a financial information website.

Moneyfactcompare.co.uk found that the average product fee currently charged on a fixed-rate mortgage, excluding no-fee products, has increased by £46 since March 2023, to stand at £1,141.

The website found that just over a third (35%) of fixed-rate deals do not charge a product fee, down from 43% at the start of March last year.

The proportion of fixed-rate mortgage deals on the market offering a free or refunded valuation has fallen to 73%, from 75% at the start of March 2023.

The percentage of fixed-rate mortgage deals with free or refunded legal fees has edged down to 44%, from 45% a year earlier.

A quarter (25%) of fixed-rate mortgages come with cashback, down from just over a third (34%) in March 2023.

However, while the proportions of fixed-rate mortgages on the market offering certain perks have decreased over the past year, the number of fixed-rate mortgages available generally has increased. This general increase in the number of deals available has meant that the number of deals offering perks has increased.

So, for example, while the percentage of fixed-rate mortgages on the market with no product fee has decreased, the number of mortgages with no product fee has increased, from 1,551 at the start of March 2023 (representing 43% of the fixed-rate market at that time), to 1,845 (representing 35% of the current market).

Rachel Springall, a finance expert at Moneyfactscompare.co.uk, said: “Borrowers concerned about rising fixed mortgage rates would be wise not to rush when comparing deals and ensure they consider the overall true cost package, as the average mortgage fee has crept up.

“There is an abundance of deals to suit different needs, some may be headline-grabbing rates, but these can also charge a high up-front fee.”

She continued: “Those borrowers looking to remortgage right now will find some of the lowest rates will cost them more than £1,000 in a product fee, but a mortgage with a slightly higher initial fixed rate and lower product fee could be a better package, based on true cost.

“Mortgage interest rates remain volatile, and this may well be the case for the next few weeks. However, even if borrowers lock into a rate that’s slightly higher than what may have been available a few weeks ago, borrowers could still get an attractive package by finding a deal that has some cost-saving incentives, a reasonable product fee, or no fee, and maybe even cashback.”

Ms Springall added: “First-time buyers might need to save on the upfront cost of their deal or opt for a mortgage that comes with a bundle of incentives, such as cashback. These packages may be more suitable if new buyers have exhausted all their savings on a deposit, removal and furnishing costs.”