Crime & Courts

Woman fined after she ‘lost control’ and attacked friend during Hogmanay bash

Malone's Bar bouncers had to intervene in order to get Kennedy Burke off the woman she was repeatedly assaulting.

By David McPhee
Kennedy Burke admitted assaulting her friend in Malone's Bar. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Kennedy Burke admitted assaulting her friend in Malone's Bar. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.

A woman has been fined after she “snapped” and violently attacked her friend on Hogmanay.

Kennedy Burke appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where she admitted carrying out a sudden and unprovoked assault in Malone’s Bar in Aberdeen as they waited to ring in the New Year.

The 24-year-old’s solicitor described Burke as having “lost control” after her friend had made “derogatory comments” about a colleague.

Burke then slapped the woman and repeatedly punched her on the ground.

Verbal row broke out

Fiscal depute Lydia Williams told the court that Burke and her friend were out at Malone’s Bar to celebrate New Year 2022.

At around 10.34pm, Burke and her friend can be seen on CCTV enjoying drinks when a verbal argument breaks out between them.

“They remained seated while this argument took place,” Mrs Williams said.

“The CCTV then shows the accused slap the complainer and grab her by the arms, pushing her to the ground.

“At that point, the accused is then seen to repeatedly punch the complainer to the head.”

Despite various efforts by many people in the bar to get Burke off her friend, security staff had to intervene to break it up.

Burke’s victim – who was left with several cuts to her lips and face – then reported the matter to police.

In the dock, Burke pleaded guilty to one charge of assault.

‘She is mortified’

Defence solicitor Stuart Murray told the court that Burke had one previous conviction for assault and should “frankly know better”.

He said the two women had been in a friendship “for a long time” but that she had begun to realise it was “a really toxic relationship”.

“On the night in question, she was with her work colleagues and her friend made ongoing derogatory comments about one particular person all night.

“Ms Burke just snapped and lost control and took her annoyance out on the complainer – she is mortified about her behaviour.”

Sheriff Lesley Johnston told Burke: “This is now your second offence for assault.

“When selecting a starting point for a fine, I have taken into consideration the complainer’s injuries.”

Sheriff Johnston fined Burke, of Findhorn Street, Dundee, a total of £520.

