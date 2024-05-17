Driver banned after knocking down shopper outside Aberdeen Tesco

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Driver banned after knocking down shopper outside Aberdeen Tesco

Stuart Mathieson, 57, didn't spot the woman crossing the road with her shopping when he pulled out onto Rousay Drive.

By Danny McKay
The collision happened on Rousay Drive. Image: Google Maps
The collision happened on Rousay Drive. Image: Google Maps

A man has been handed a driving ban after knocking down and injuring a 55-year-old woman outside Tesco in Aberdeen.

Stuart Mathieson, 57, didn’t spot the woman crossing the road with her shopping when he pulled out onto Rousay Drive.

The woman had almost reached the pavement when she was struck by Mathieson’s grey Ford Focus and knocked to the ground.

She was left with serious injuries including a fractured wrist and a deep laceration to her forehead.

Fiscal depute Stephanie Cardow told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened around 10am on April 10.

‘He is devastated to hear about the injuries sustained by the complainer’

She said the complainer, a woman aged 55 at the time, had been doing some shopping at Tesco and was crossing the road on her way back home.

Ms Cardow continued: “She observed a dark car at the junction of Rousay Terrace to Rousay Drive and assumed it was parked so began crossing the road.

“As she reached the pavement, she describes feeling a bang and the next thing she remembers is lying face down on the pavement.”

A witness rushed to the woman’s aid and Mathieson also stopped.

The injured woman managed to get back to her feet and reach her home nearby to get help from her husband.

Emergency services were called and police officers found damage to Mathieson’s car.

Paramedics treated the woman and took her to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where she was found to have a fractured wrist and a deep forehead wound which required stitches.

She also suffered a chipped front tooth and bruising to her thigh and ankle.

Mathieson, of Stornoway Crescent, Aberdeen, pled guilty to a charge of causing serious injury by careless driving.

Defence agent Paul Barnett said his client had been at the Woodend shops and was pulling out of the carpark to turn left onto Rousay Drive up towards the Lang Stracht.

He said: “His position is he looked both ways but was perhaps more focused on vehicular traffic and wasn’t expecting there to be a pedestrian given there’s a zebra crossing on the right side of the junction rather than the left.

‘I’m told she’s expected to make a full recovery’

“It seems the complainer was crossing and was just about to step onto the pavement when he struck her.”

Mr Barnett said Mathieson waited at the scene and was compliant with the police.

He added: “He is devastated to hear about the injuries sustained by the complainer.”

Sheriff Philip Mann told Mathieson: “I’m prepared to accept the standard of driving was below that expected of a competent and careful driver, but not excessively below that.

“The injuries sustained by the complainer, though serious, were not life-threatening or anything of that nature.

“I’m told she’s expected to make a full recovery.”

He fined Mathieson £640 and banned him from driving for 18 months.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

Ryan and James Beattie
Battling brothers fans caused Dundee railway station chaos on New Firm derby day
The collision happened on Rousay Drive. Image: Google Maps
Sheriff's 'fury' at Highland paedophile who tried to convince undercover cop to swap sick…
The collision happened on Rousay Drive. Image: Google Maps
Oldmeldrum man handed unpaid work for exposing himself to female postal workers
Dean Bromage performing with the Salvation Army
Teacher sentenced for sexual assault at Aberdeen Salvation Army concert
The collision happened on Rousay Drive. Image: Google Maps
Men facing jail after banned handguns found in Aberdeenshire village
The collision happened on Rousay Drive. Image: Google Maps
Drone pilot jailed after risking 'catastrophic' collision with aircraft near Aberdeen airport
The collision happened on Rousay Drive. Image: Google Maps
Inverness thief swung bicycle chain at shop worker's head
The collision happened on Rousay Drive. Image: Google Maps
Thug dodges jail despite stamping on head of man who hugged his girlfriend
The collision happened on Rousay Drive. Image: Google Maps
Aberdeen bouncer shoved Christmas reveller to ground and caused serious brain injury
The collision happened on Rousay Drive. Image: Google Maps
Fake Aberdeen taxi driver who sexually assaulted female passengers avoids prison sentence