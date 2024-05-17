RAF man fined after glass attack on ‘dry humper’ in Elgin bar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
RAF man fined after glass attack on ‘dry humper’ in Elgin bar

Dylan McCulloch hit the man over the head after his victim began some “fairly animated dancing".

By Joanne Warnock
Dylan McCulloch appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
Dylan McCulloch appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook

An RAF serviceman has admitted hitting a man on the head with a glass in retaliation for being “dry humped” in an Elgin pub.

Dylan McCulloch, 23, a logistics worker with the air force, appeared in Elgin Sheriff Court after pleading guilty to the charge of assault.

His victim had been in Dicey’s Bar, on Elgin’s City Arms Close, on August 26 last year with a group of friends.

Fiscal David Morton told the court that the man had approached McCulloch and began some “fairly animated dancing”.

Mr Morton went on: “He recalls suddenly something striking him on the head. It became apparent he was struck on the head with a glass by Mr McCulloch.

“CCTV within the bar captured the incident in its totality.”

The man was taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital and was treated for a laceration on his forehead, the court heard, which needed three steri-strips.

Photographs of Mr McKenzie’s injury were given to Sheriff David Harvie, one showing the immediate aftermath of the attack and a second taken a month ago, revealing a small scar.

‘I wouldn’t call it animated dancing … he began dry humping him’

McCulloch’s defence agent Grant Dalgleish explained that medical experts had said there would be no permanent disfigurement suffered by the victim and he disputed the fiscal’s narration of events.

“I wouldn’t call it animated dancing,” said Mr Dalgleish. “[The complainer] appeared uninvited behind Mr McCulloch and began dry humping him.”

He said his client had immediately reacted by lashing out and had been holding a glass, adding: “He is thankful it didn’t smash or cause further damage.

“He is remorseful and also realises the impact this must have had psychologically on [the man].”

Mr Dalgleish explained his client will also face punishment from the RAF and said: “Alcohol had been taken, and he was provoked by the unwanted actions of [the complainer].”

Sheriff Harvie said: “That is not how to deal with it. He hit him on the head with a glass.”

Addressing McCulloch, he said: “I feel you have been very lucky. It could have been much more serious. That is not the way to respond to that situation. I would expect something far different from a man of the services.”

He ordered McCulloch, of Reynolds Crescent, Elgin, to pay compensation to the man of £500 and fined him £390.

 

