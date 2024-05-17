RAF man fined after glass attack on ‘dry humper’ in Elgin bar

An RAF serviceman has admitted hitting a man on the head with a glass in retaliation for being “dry humped” in an Elgin pub.

Dylan McCulloch, 23, a logistics worker with the air force, appeared in Elgin Sheriff Court after pleading guilty to the charge of assault.

His victim had been in Dicey’s Bar, on Elgin’s City Arms Close, on August 26 last year with a group of friends.

Fiscal David Morton told the court that the man had approached McCulloch and began some “fairly animated dancing”.

Mr Morton went on: “He recalls suddenly something striking him on the head. It became apparent he was struck on the head with a glass by Mr McCulloch.

“CCTV within the bar captured the incident in its totality.”

The man was taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital and was treated for a laceration on his forehead, the court heard, which needed three steri-strips.

Photographs of Mr McKenzie’s injury were given to Sheriff David Harvie, one showing the immediate aftermath of the attack and a second taken a month ago, revealing a small scar.

‘I wouldn’t call it animated dancing … he began dry humping him’

McCulloch’s defence agent Grant Dalgleish explained that medical experts had said there would be no permanent disfigurement suffered by the victim and he disputed the fiscal’s narration of events.

“I wouldn’t call it animated dancing,” said Mr Dalgleish. “[The complainer] appeared uninvited behind Mr McCulloch and began dry humping him.”

He said his client had immediately reacted by lashing out and had been holding a glass, adding: “He is thankful it didn’t smash or cause further damage.

“He is remorseful and also realises the impact this must have had psychologically on [the man].”

Mr Dalgleish explained his client will also face punishment from the RAF and said: “Alcohol had been taken, and he was provoked by the unwanted actions of [the complainer].”

Sheriff Harvie said: “That is not how to deal with it. He hit him on the head with a glass.”

Addressing McCulloch, he said: “I feel you have been very lucky. It could have been much more serious. That is not the way to respond to that situation. I would expect something far different from a man of the services.”

He ordered McCulloch, of Reynolds Crescent, Elgin, to pay compensation to the man of £500 and fined him £390.