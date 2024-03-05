UK construction sector unlikely to recover until after election – Travis Perkins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

UK construction sector unlikely to recover until after election – Travis Perkins

By Press Association
The business said that revenue dropped last year (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
The UK construction sector is unlikely to see any serious recovery until after a government is installed following the election expected later this year, Travis Perkins has said.

The seller of construction products said that its customers are waiting to see if a potential new government will announce any support for the sector and where interest rates will go.

“A recovery in the UK construction sector is unlikely to gather any momentum before the UK general election is concluded with the group’s customers, large and small, inevitably waiting to see if there is a post-election government stimulus package for the sector and also seeking clarity on the future direction of interest rates,” it said on Tuesday.

It comes as the country is widely expected to go to the polls some time this year. The Government has to hold an election before January 28, 2025.

Travis Perkins also said that it was planning to possibly exit its French Toolstation business, which has 51 shops across the country.

The French business is suffering from long-term challenges, including building awareness of the brand in the country, serving less populated regions and weak demand.

“Taking these factors into consideration, and with forecast losses expected to increase to £20 million in 2024, management has concluded that the investment required to reach profitability is no longer sustainable and today confirms that it is working on a plan for a potential exit of the business,” the business said.

The business said that it is also going to review its options for Toolstation Benelux, which has 119 shops.

The Benelux business made a loss of £19 million last year, up from £15 million the year before, even though sales grew 11%.

Overall, Travis Perkins said that revenue dipped 2.7% to £4.9 billion. Pre-tax profit went from £245 million to £70 million.

Adjusted operating profit was down 39% to £180 million. Travis said that £24 million of that reduction was due to a drop in gross margins, largely thanks to falling prices for timber products in the second half of the year.

Chief executive Nick Roberts said: “Ongoing economic challenges have significantly impacted our trading performance, driven by weakness in the new build housing and domestic RMI (repair, maintenance and improvements) sectors, and compounded by deflationary pressures on commodity products.

“Faced with these challenges, we have invested to protect and build our leading market positions.

“With market conditions expected to remain a headwind through 2024, the business is fully focused on improving profitability and enhancing cash generation.”