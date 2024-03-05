Monzo gains £4bn valuation after fresh funding round

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Monzo gains £4bn valuation after fresh funding round

By Press Association
Monzo has raised 430 million US dollars (£340 million) in a fresh funding round (Monzo/PA)
Monzo has raised 430 million US dollars (£340 million) in a fresh funding round (Monzo/PA)

Monzo has raised 430 million US dollars (£340 million) in a fresh funding round which has lifted the value of the business, as it looks to boost its growth plans.

The UK digital bank, which has more than nine million customers, revealed that the latest fundraise values it at five billion US dollars (£3.9 billion).

It was last valued at 4.5 billion US dollars (£3.6 billion) in 2021.

The funding round was led by CapitalG, a growth fund led by global technology giant and the owner of Google, Alphabet. CapitalG has helped fund the growth plans of companies including Airbnb, Duolingo, and financial firm Stripe.

Monzo said it wants to use the cash to speed up its expansion, which could involve entering new markets and launching new products.

About two million customers joined the bank in 2023 and it revealed it became profitable a year ago and expects to deliver its first ever annual profit.

It is set to target growth in the US market having decided to withdraw its application for a banking licence in the country in 2021, when it was told it was unlikely to be approved.

Monzo currently works with a partner bank in the US and last year appointed a chief executive to head up operations in the region, where customers can access features including joint accounts and “Pots” to manage money.

Chief executive TS Anil said the bank has “earned the right to dream bigger and invest in the US”, according to a report in the Financial Times.

He also hinted at expansion in other European markets where there is an opportunity to win over dissatisfied customers.

The bank said that other investors to participate in the fundraise include Google Ventures and Chinese investment firm HongShan Capital, as well as existing backers including Passion Capital and Tencent.

Mr Anil added: “We’ve built incredible momentum in the business over the past few years which has led to us reaching more than nine million customers, turning profitable and launching even more ground-breaking products.

“With backing from global investors, we have the rocket fuel to go after our ambitions harder and faster, building Monzo into the one app that sits at the centre of our customers’ financial lives.”