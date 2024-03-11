Bitcoin hits new record as UK regulator paves way for crypto-linked securities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bitcoin hits new record as UK regulator paves way for crypto-linked securities

By Press Association
The price of Bitcoin has hit a fresh all-time high as Britain’s financial watchdog said it would allow cryptocurrency-linked exchange-traded products for professional investors (Alamy/PA)
The price of Bitcoin has hit a fresh all-time high as Britain’s financial watchdog said it would allow cryptocurrency-linked exchange-traded products for professional investors.

Bitcoin, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency, surged past 71,000 US dollars (£55,272) to hit a record 71,830.99 dollars on Monday, up 3% in the past 24 hours, according to Binance market data.

The rally came as the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said it would “not object” to the creation of cryptoasset-backed exchange-traded notes for the first time, while financial markets also increased their bets on an interest rate cut in the US after data showing a rise in unemployment.

The FCA decision follows similar moves by regulators in other markets, with Bitcoin enjoying a rally in recent months after the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) gave the green light to cryptocurrency being adopted into more mainstream investment products.

The SEC reluctantly approved trading of the first Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in early January.

But the FCA said while it would allow these products for professional investors, the ban remains in place for retail investors.

It said: “With increased insight and data due to a longer period of trading history, the FCA believes exchanges and professional investors should now be able to better establish whether cryptoasset-backed exchange-traded notes (cETNs) meet their risk appetite.

“The FCA continues to believe cETNs and crypto derivatives are ill-suited for retail consumers due to the harm they pose.”

It added: “The FCA continues to remind people that cryptoassets are high risk and largely unregulated.

“Those who invest should be prepared to lose all their money.”

The regulator stressed that exchanges would need to ensure they have sufficient controls in place, “so that trading is orderly and proper protection is afforded to professional investors”.

The SEC’s decision to allow crypto ETFs prompted a wave of investors pouring money into spot Bitcoin ETFs launched by major investment firms such as BlackRock and Fidelity.

The FCA’s move to follow suit is set to spark a similar rush in the UK, with the London Stock Exchange on Monday also saying that it would start to accept applications to list Bitcoin and Ethereum crypto ETNs from the second quarter.

It said an exact launch date will be confirmed “in due course”.

The price of Bitcoin has also been boosted in recent weeks ahead of its next “halving” event in April, which limits the rate of new coins being released, and happens roughly every four years.

The expectation of limited supply alongside growing investor demand has helped inflate prices.

Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB, said: “There has been 10 billion US dollars poured into the Bitcoin ETFs that launched earlier this year, and there are signs that a small allocation to alterative asset classes like Bitcoin are worthwhile for longer term investors and institutional investors.

“We think that these two factors, along with a supportive macro backdrop, relatively strong market sentiment and the prospect of interest rate cuts from the Fed are also helping to propel Bitcoin higher.”