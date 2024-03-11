Debt repayments, holidays and home improvements ‘most popular reasons to save’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Debt repayments, holidays and home improvements ‘most popular reasons to save’

By Press Association
Clearing debts, holidays and home improvements are the top three destinations for people’s savings in 2024, Nationwide Building Society said (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Holidays, home improvements and debt repayments are the top three destinations for people’s savings in 2024, a survey for a building society suggests.

But with living costs still swallowing up incomes, half (50%) of people are saving less each month than they did before the cost-of-living crisis, the research among 2,000 people for Nationwide Building Society found.

More than a third (35%) of savers in the research are putting money aside for a holiday.

A fifth (20%) want to make home improvements and 17% want to clear debts.

Just over a fifth (21%) of savers were not putting their money aside for a particular purpose.

Nearly three in 10 (29%) people have not reviewed interest rates on their savings accounts in the last two to six months and nearly a quarter (23%) have never compared rates on savings accounts, according to the survey carried out by Censuswide in February.

Nationwide has a SavingsWatch service which informs customers when a better rate or new product comes out.

Last year, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) introduced a new consumer duty, requiring financial firms to put customers at the heart of what they do.

The FCA has also previously set out a 14-point action plan to make sure banks and building societies are passing on interest rate rises appropriately to savers, communicating with customers effectively and offering them better deals.

Nationwide’s survey found that while more than third (38%) of people who have not compared interest rates on savings accounts said they are happy with their account, one in four (25%) said it was because they did not have enough money to save, while one in six (15%) said it was because they do not have the time to research other accounts and rates.

Tom Riley, Nationwide’s director of retail products, said: “Given the current cost-of-living crisis, it’s no surprise that people admit they are saving less than they were before. However, for those that can save even a small amount each month, it’s important they make the most of that money by keeping up to speed on the latest products and rates on offer.”