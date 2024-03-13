The Gym Group planning to open 50 new sites over three years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

The Gym Group planning to open 50 new sites over three years

By Press Association
The Gym Group has said it will open more gyms in 2024 (The Gym Group/PA)
The Gym Group has said it plans to open around 50 new sites over the next three years as it accelerates its expansion across the UK.

It came as the low-cost gym operator said it was well placed to benefit from the challenging economic backdrop, with some customers moving to cheaper gym operators.

The company, which currently runs 233 gyms across the UK, revealed that revenues grew by 18% to £204 million for 2023, compared with the previous year.

This was supported in a rise in gym members, with average membership numbers up 8% for the year.

The Gym Group chief executive Will Orr said the company is targeting urban residential areas (The Gym Group/PA)

It had around 850,000 members across the UK at the end of the year.

The group said membership continued to increase into 2024, with a strong January and February as revenues grew by 16% over the two months.

Revenues also increased last year after the business increased pricing.

The Gym Group said the average monthly price of standard membership had increased from £21.49 in December 2022 to £23.16 at the end of December last year.

The group posted a pre-tax loss of £8.3 million for the year, although this shrank from a £19.4 million loss a year earlier.

Last year the company also opened six new sites, but said it plans to accelerate this to up to 12 openings this year.

Chief executive Will Orr told the PA news agency that the group will target urban locations as part of the expansion plan.

“We think we can open around 50 new sites over the next three years,” he said.

“Although we will always prioritise quality. We would rather open 48 of the right sites than try to force ourselves to the 50 numbers.

“There are some opportunities out there from a real estate point of view and we’ve had some really exciting new gyms.

“We have been targeting urban residential areas, so particularly places like Greater London.”

Shares in the business moved 6.4% higher at 116.6p.