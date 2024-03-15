McDonald’s restaurants unable to serve food amid reported IT outage

McDonald’s has suffered a reported IT system outage in some of its restaurants, which has left customers unable to order food.

On Friday morning, customers in the UK, Australia, New Zealand and Japan complained about issues trying to buy from the fast food giant on social media.

In Japan, the company apologised to customers on social media and said they may need to “wait a while” for problems to be resolved.

The company has apologised to customers in Japan over the issue (Adam Davy/PA)

The PA news agency has contacted McDonald’s for comment.

In the UK, a number of customers said on social media that their local restaurants were closed although they were able to make orders through the company’s app.

A McDonald’s Australia spokesman said it was “aware of a technology outage” currently impacting stores, according to the Daily Mail.