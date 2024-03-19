DFS cuts guidance after demand ‘weakened significantly’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

DFS cuts guidance after demand ‘weakened significantly’

By Press Association
Sofa seller DFS has reduced profit and sales guidance after demand weakened at the start of 2024 (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)
Sofa seller DFS has reduced profit and sales guidance after demand weakened at the start of 2024 (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)

Furniture retailer DFS has cut its sales and profits targets for the year after demand “weakened significantly” over the past two months.

The sofa specialist also warned that profits could be knocked further if disruption to shipments through the Red Sea continues.

DFS told shareholders on Tuesday morning that demand slowed after a strong start to January.

As a result, it said, order volumes dropped 16% year on year across January and February.

The retailer said it is now on track for revenues of between £1 billion and £1.015 billion for its financial year to the end of June, cutting its previous guidance by up to £65 million.

It said profits are also now on track to be £10 million lower than previously predicted, with new guidance of £20 million to £25 million in pre-tax profits for the year.

However, it added that this is before the potential impact of further disruption to products being shipped through the Red Sea.

It said continued delays could push back a further £4 billion from this year’s profits to next year.

DFS said it also remains “cautious” about consumer confidence improving and seeing a benefit in higher demand until the summer.

It came as the company revealed that revenues declined by 7.2% to £505.1 million for the six months to December 24.

Group chief executive Tim Stacey said: “I want to thank our colleagues for their dedication toward providing a first-class service to our customers.

“Whilst the current macroeconomic situation has presented many challenges, we are pleased to have extended our market leadership while reporting a resilient profit performance through the first half.”