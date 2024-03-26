Ocado Retail sales jump as price cuts lure back customers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ocado Retail sales jump as price cuts lure back customers

By Press Association
Ocado said its active customer base rose 6.4% to 1.02 million (PA)
Ocado Retail has notched up sales growth of 10.6% as it won back more customers thanks to price cuts and efforts to boost ranges.

The online grocer – which is run as a joint venture with Marks & Spencer – posted retail sales of £645.3 million in the 13 weeks to March 2.

Stripping out price growth, sales by volume lifted by 8.1% in the group’s first quarter.

Ocado said its active customer base rose 6.4% to 1.02 million as it “stepped up our efforts”.

But the update comes amid uncertainty over a dispute with retail partner M&S over an outstanding payment.

It was revealed last month that Ocado could take legal action against M&S unless they reach agreement over the final instalment of £190.7 million as part of the payment for the £750 million 50-50 Ocado Retail tie-up, which was launched in 2019.

Ocado Group boss Tim Steiner said the firm will “most likely” reach a negotiated settlement over the payment.

In its latest update, Ocado Retail said price inflation eased back to 2.2% in the three months, which it said was “significantly” lower than the wider market.

“This has translated to improvements in customer value perception,” according to Ocado.

But the group’s update showed that basket sizes continued to fall in the quarter, down 0.2%, although this was lower than in previous recent quarters.

It has previously put falls in the basket size down to cost-of-living pressures and as shoppers continued to change their buying habits following the pandemic.

Hannah Gibson, Ocado Retail’s chief executive, said the group “stepped up our efforts” in the first quarter, boosting its product range and cutting the price of 1,700 more items.

“Our strategy is resonating with customers and volume growth is building well,” she said.

The firm stuck by its guidance for the full year, forecasting for revenues to rise by a “mid-high single digit” percentage.