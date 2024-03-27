National Lottery firm sees UK sales and earnings slip

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
National Lottery firm sees UK sales and earnings slip

By Press Association
Allwyn took over the licence to run the National Lottery on February 1 (Yui Mok/PA)
National Lottery operator Allwyn has revealed falling sales and earnings in the UK as it was held back by unfavourable EuroMillions jackpots and a lack of new products ahead of the licence handover.

Allwyn said sales in the UK fell 4% to 3.9 billion euros (£3.3 billion) in 2023 while underlying earnings were 5% lower at 181.4 million euros (£155.5 million).

The group – which bought previous National Lottery operator Camelot in February last year in the run-up to it taking over the next 10-year licence – blamed “unusually unfavourable EuroMillions jackpot
cycles”.

It said there were only 14 draws for EuroMillions with a jackpot above 100 million euros, compared with 33 such draws in 2022.

Allwyn also said its UK performance was held back by “limited product and channel developments towards the end of the previous licence”.

The results come after Allwyn’s recently-appointed UK boss Andria Vidler told the PA news agency earlier this year that plans for new draw-based games have been delayed until 2025 after its handover had been hampered by legal wrangling.

The group also said delays to the new games it had hoped to introduce in 2024 would impact sales and hold back the amount of money it can give to good causes in the early part of its 10-year licence.

Allwyn took over the licence to run the National Lottery on February 1, replacing Camelot, marking the first time the lottery has changed hands since it was launched nearly 30 years ago.

There was also an intense legal battle with Camelot over the Gambling Commission’s decision to award the licence to Allwyn, which was finally settled in February last year when Allwyn bought Camelot, although the two companies have since been continuing to operate separately.

Czech-based Allwyn, which also runs lotteries across Europe, said its overall group performance saw “limited impact” from wider pressures on consumers spending from high inflation.

This was thanks to “revenues remaining resilient due to the low price point of our products and low average spend per customer, as well as our large number of regular players”, according to Allwyn.

Its results showed that group-wide underlying earnings, excluding its Camelot acquisition, jumped 12% to 1.31 billion euros (£1.12 billion), with net gaming revenues up 7%.

It added that the business has “continued to perform and develop well” since the end of 2023.

Robert Chvatal, Allwyn chief executive, said: “During the year we once again saw the resilience of demand for our products, notwithstanding an inflationary backdrop in which consumer spending remained under pressure.”