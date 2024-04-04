Motorpoint reports improved margins as consumer demand picks up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Motorpoint reports improved margins as consumer demand picks up

By Press Association
Car seller Motorpoint has said customer demand had increased (Jacob King/PA)
Car seller Motorpoint has said customer demand had increased (Jacob King/PA)

Used car dealer Motorpoint said that its margins have improved in recent months as customers are demanding more vehicles.

The business said it expects its losses to be at the lower end of what bosses had previously forecast, as it sold around 9% more in the three months to the end of March.

“I am delighted that the difficult conditions experienced in 2023 have eased in Q4 and, combined with our focus on driving operational excellence through a programme we call Brilliant Basics, has meant that Q4 was characterised by consistent profitability,” said chief executive Mark Carpenter.

The business said that pre-tax loss would be “at the favourable end of management expectations” and that it has around £9 million of cash on its balance sheet.

“Consumer demand has picked up, and we have benefitted from the numerous enhancements made to our digital presence during the past year which, among other things, is generating strong website traffic,” Motorpoint said.

It increased margins “gradually” through the fourth quarter.

“We are achieving growth, increasing stock turn and improving margins, and this is expected to continue into the 2025 financial year as supply improves following recent new car registration growth,” Mr Carpenter said.

“I am, therefore, optimistic for the 2025 financial year and look forward to Motorpoint making the most of the growth opportunities ahead.”