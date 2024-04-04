Planned strikes by London Underground drivers called off

Planned strikes by London Underground drivers have been called off.

Members of Aslef were due to walk out on Monday April 8 and Saturday May 4.

The union said that after a series of meetings at the conciliation service Acas, its negotiating team has received a proposal that resolves the key issues in the dispute.

An official said: “Management have confirmed that they have disbanded their ‘Trains Modernisation’ team and will not be implementing their plans to change drivers’ working arrangements without agreement.

“They have also agreed to reinstate annual refresher training stopped during the pandemic.”