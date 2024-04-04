Views wanted on land reform legislation

Land owners and others are being urged to have their say on an “important” piece of legislation.

MSPs on Holyrood’s Net Zero, Energy and Transport Committee are to scrutinise the latest Land Reform Bill from the Scottish Government.

Ministers have introduced the legislation in a bid change for the better how land is managed in Scotland’s rural and island communities.

The Bill contains measures that will, if approved by Holyrood, apply to large land holdings of more than 1,000 hectares, prohibiting sales in certain cases until the impact on the local community can be considered – a move which could lead to some land holdings being split into smaller parts if this was seen as being beneficial.

Large land holdings of more than 1,000 hectares make up more than 50% of Scotland’s area.

Ministers hope the legislation will improve how land is managed in Scotland’s rural and island communities (Alamy/PA)

The Bill would also place legal responsibilities on such owners to show how they use their land to contribute to key public policy priorities, like tackling climate change and protecting nature.

In addition, these land owners would have to engage with local communities about how they use their land.

The Bill could also empower local communities, giving them more opportunities to own land by introducing advance notice of some sales from large land holdings.

Committee convener Edward Mountain said the Bill “reopens an important political debate about land” and how it is used and managed.

Mr Mountain said: “We all want our rural communities and islands to thrive, and we all want to support sustainability.

“But we must make sure that the Bill takes account of the complexities around the economics of rural land ownership. Measures to rebalance land ownership patterns must also be fair and proportionate.

“Hearing the views of landowners and estate managers, tenant farmers, small landholders, community, and environmental stakeholders will help us ensure that the proposals passed by this Parliament are workable for all.”