Google experimenting with AI-powered search results in the UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Google experimenting with AI-powered search results in the UK

By Press Association
Google will experiment with generative AI in its search engine (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Google will experiment with generative AI in its search engine (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Google is launching an experiment within its search engine that will see generative AI used to respond to some search queries.

The technology giant said the experiment in the UK would involve an unspecified subset of queries and would be tested on a small percentage of search traffic.

It will see so-called “AI overviews” appear at the top of search results, giving an AI-generated text response to the query, offering answers and further context around the query.

Google said a handful of different variations of response will be used in the test, including some which offer bullet point or headings giving more detailed responses.

Generative AI powered AI overviews appearing in Google Search
The new AI Overview will offer a broader response to a search query, shown here in the tips section (Google/PA)

More traditional link-based search results will appear within as well as below the AI overview, with Google saying it was focused on continuing to drive traffic to the web.

The UK test follows a similar small-scale experiment previously launched in the US.

Hema Budaraju, senior director of product management at Google, said bringing generative AI to Google Search would “supercharge” it by making it simpler and smarter.

“By bringing the power of GenAI directly to search, you can unlock entirely new types of functions that you never thought Search could answer, and transform the way information is organised, to help you start to make sense of the information,” she said.

She added that the AI overviews could help quickly and easily bring together multiple perspectives from different places more simply, and help give users a “jumping off point” so that they can get a “broader overview” of a subject from one query.

It is the latest move by the US firm to further integrate artificial intelligence-powered tools into new and existing products.

It recently rolled out a dedicated app for its Gemini chatbot for the first time, as well as offering a subscription service to access its more powerful AI models.

Google has also previously integrated AI tools into its smartphones, notably within the device’s camera and editing features.

However, the company has had issues with its AI rollout in the past.

In February, Google paused the rollout of an AI-powered image generator tool within Gemini after users found it would generate inaccurate images and representations of historical figures, often including an overly broad range of races and genders.

Some commentators suggested Google had overcorrected over fears about ongoing racial bias issues within artificial intelligence applications, which in the past has seen facial recognition software struggling to recognise, or mislabelling, black faces, and voice recognition services failing to understand accented English.

Google apologised over the incident and said it has “missed the mark”.